Brett Narloch sees the benefits of the electronic pull tabs in the truck stop he owns near Grassy Butte.

The machines have generated about $250,000, “with around $80,000 being put right back into the Grassy Butte community,” including more resources for local emergency responders, such as a utility task vehicle, jackets, hats and extraction equipment for firefighters, he said.

“If you get in a car accident in the middle of nowhere, those guys are the first people that are going to come and help you,” Narloch said.

His Sweet Crude Travel Center is at the intersection of U.S. Highway 85 and State Highway 200 in the Bakken oil field.

He’s frustrated that his establishment has been listed among four convenience stores and gas stations with the glitzy gambling machines — locations that in recent years have drawn scrutiny and prompted disagreement about where the devices should go: Only in bars, or other places, too? And what is a bar?

Narloch said his store’s 10 machines are in a walled-off area not open to minors. The machines have been “enormously popular,” with no complaints, he said.

“I’ve never seen a customer walk in and leave because their kids might see this — no bad experiences, whatsoever,” he said. Staff patrol the area and card people when necessary, he added.

Fundamental issues related to electronic pull tabs remain undecided in the Legislature, with days dwindling for lawmakers to reach agreement on legislation about the machines that have proliferated since first appearing in the state in 2018 after being approved by the 2017 Legislature.

Two lawmakers who have been influential on the legislation this session have ties to a businessman connected with e-tab distributors that are the subject of an attorney general complaint on gambling violations.

North Dakota has 4,500 electronic pull tab machines at 800 sites statewide. The machines generated nearly $1.6 billion in proceeds in fiscal year 2022, paying out about $1.4 billion in prizes and netting about $200 million for charitable uses.

The bill

Senate Bill 2304 is now a vehicle for many of the issues related to the machines, a bill key lawmakers say will find its way to a House-Senate conference committee to resolve differences.

The state House of Representatives on Wednesday in a 53-40 vote passed the bill with amendments resurrecting legislation the Senate had defeated, related to increasing rent for the machines, allowing the machines in establishments with on-sale liquor licenses, and increasing the limit of expenses small charities can deduct from their proceeds.

Those components would mean bar owners would collect more rent money, establishments other than traditional bars could have e-tabs, and a lesser percentage of proceeds would go to charitable purposes.

State Director of Gaming Deb McDaniel has questions about how the bill would affect the attorney general’s regulatory abilities and limits on the machines during a proposed study of charitable gambling issues, and how the bill would affect local governments’ abilities to approve or deny machine sites.

McDaniel said charitable gambling is a privilege the state and its residents have given to certain organizations to conduct, and is not to be treated as a business.

“I feel that there is nothing in this bill that will help charitable purposes,” she said.

The bill initially sought to define a bar in line with state rules that altered the definition of an “alcoholic beverage establishment” to clarify that it does not include off-sale liquor stores, gas stations, grocery stores or convenience stores, but allows bars in hotels, bowling alleys and restaurants.

Rep. Ben Koppelman, R-West Fargo, told the House the amended bill is an attempted “compromise that we could send back to the Senate and ultimately conference on to see if we can come up with a holistic approach to the concerns around gaming, the needs to rectify some things in the rules of gaming, and also what proper oversight of gaming might be by the attorney general.”

The rule change last year by the state Gaming Commission was “for the future in case nothing happens during this legislative session,” according to McDaniel.

Narloch called 2304 “good enough” and hopes it passes. He sees it as clarifying that “if you have an on-sale liquor license, then you can have gaming, which we have.”

‘Exploding’

House debate on the bill drew bipartisan concerns about how it might expand gambling in North Dakota and for reviving legislation the Senate previously rejected. Koppelman said the latter “is not a new concept.”

Rep. Mike Nathe, R-Bismarck, said the bill would expand gambling and be “a huge cost” for the attorney general for enforcement.

“This gaming is exploding, bigger than any of us actually can imagine,” Nathe said. The bill “speeds it up,” he said.

Koppelman told the Tribune the bill gets “tighter” on the machines’ proliferation, limiting the number of sites per charity and machines per site.

Rep. Alisa Mitskog, D-Wahpeton, said, “I’m very, very concerned by the explosion and the growth of these e-tab machines. We don’t need them in c-stores or liquor stores.”

Koppelman said he’s “investigating those examples” of e-tabs in convenience stores and gas stations.

“I would like to see pictures of what we’re talking about here so that I can fully wrap my head around,” he said. “If something is occurring where they’re flat-out putting them in the convenience store in a portion where kids go get their food and all that, that should not happen.”

Koppelman said e-tabs “should not be allowed in convenience stores, gas stations, grocery stores since those seem to be the three that everybody’s talking about.” He said he’s “somewhere in the middle” when it comes to e-tabs in liquor stores.

“I do agree that we should put better criteria in where these machines can go,” he said.

Study

Senate Majority Leader David Hogue, R-Minot, rejects the “e-tab” name, “a very clever misnomer,” he said.

“I call them slot machines because they do contain the noises and the lights and the buttons that the modern slot machines contain,” Hogue said.

He said the Senate “strongly supports” House Bill 1497 for a proposed “timeout” on the machines’ proliferation during a mandatory 2023-24 interim legislative study of the state’s charitable gambling issues including electronic pull tabs.

“If we’re going to study this because the reason that’s prompting the study is the dramatic expansion, maybe we should stand still for a while, both from a number (of sites) that the charitable organizations can have and the number (of machines) that are in the bars, and let’s cap that for now and study the problem,” Hogue said.

Koppelman said, “I don’t know that we need to nail the state of North Dakota closed for business on gaming until we can study it. ... I think we know enough to where we can address some of these things now and if this is studied, address it further.”

Machines appearing in convenience stores is “another sign that things have probably gotten out of kilter,” Hogue said. The machines’ proliferation “has gone beyond what I think anyone anticipated” in 2017, he said.

The recent attorney general complaint was “a revelation to us” and “adds to the concerns,” Hogue said. The machines also raise concerns about money laundering and addiction, he said.

House Majority Leader Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson, said he’d like the Legislature to limit the machines’ further proliferation, improve the attorney general’s enforcement abilities, and provide a definition of “where we want these machines to be located and where we do not.”

“I always think that industry should have a clear path for their businesses, but that the regulator also has some input ... especially when we talk about gaming,” said Lefor, who added he also supports the study.

Campaign contributions

Three e-tab distributors with ties to Mandan businessman Dave Wisdom are the subject of a civil regulatory complaint filed last week by North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley.

Wrigley alleges a scheme involving the Wall of Honor nonprofit as an “enticement” to get bars to use electronic pull tab machines provided exclusively by the three companies, and to influence bars into switching charitable gambling organizations.

Wrigley seeks to revoke the distributor licenses of Western Distributing Company, Plains Gaming Distributing Inc. and Midwest Gaming Distributing Inc., fine them $120,000, and impose another $5,000 fine against Western for allegedly loaning startup money to an American Legion post.

Wisdom in 2020 gave $7,000 and $395 to the reelection campaigns of Reps. Jim Kasper, R-Fargo, and Koppelman, respectively. The two lawmakers worked on a House subcommittee that spearheaded the amendments to Senate Bill 2304.

Kasper declined to comment when asked about the $7,000 donation and his involvement in the legislation.

“That’s apples and oranges, and that’s sort of a cheap shot question,” he told the Tribune.

Wisdom told the Tribune he has made political donations to dozens of legislators over his career, as well as to the state Republican Party, several initiated measure campaigns and Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

“Donations are made to candidates, parties and initiatives that are principally aligned with smaller government, less taxes and the support of independent business principles,” Wisdom said.

He also said Kasper’s “voting record aligns with the philosophical principles aligned with my political beliefs.”

Koppelman said, “I generally do not think of donations as influence. I don’t generally turn down donations from individuals or groups that think I’m the right legislator for the job, but it also doesn’t change my perspective.”

He said his work on the bill and ahead are “far from a blank check on what that individual would probably want to see, or what the gaming industry as a whole would want to see.”

Wrigley told the Tribune, “Our campaign reporting laws are in place so that the public can see where our financial support is coming from for our campaigns, and then decide for themselves whether they think our actions or inactions are being influenced by the financial contributions.”

“I note, that if asked about contributions, I think it’s incumbent upon us as officeholders to be able to provide an objective basis for why it is we take action or don’t take action. I think these are fair inquiries, and that’s why we have public reporting,” the attorney general said.