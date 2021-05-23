Electronic posting available for North Dakota landowners

North Dakota landowners are now able to post their land electronically.

The 2021 Legislature passed a law making electronic posting equal to physical posting and penalties, and defining a "fence." It also allows only lawful hunters and anglers to access fenced, unposted land, for hunting and fishing activities only.

Landowners are still able to post their property with signs, though that can be time-consuming and costly.

North Dakota is the first state in the nation to allow electronic posting of private land, according to the governor's office. More information is at bit.ly/3eVunoQ.

The deadline to post land electronically is July 15. The law takes effect Aug. 1, meaning it will be in effect for fall hunting.

The public is able to see the electronically posted land through a Private Land Open To Sportsmen guide, available at gf.nd.gov/maps/map-service-apps.