Electronic land posting bill goes to North Dakota governor

North Dakota landowners will be able to post their land electronically under a bill going to Gov. Doug Burgum.

The House of Representatives on Thursday adopted a conference committee report and passed on an 89-3 vote Senate Bill 2144, brought by Sen. Robert Erbele, R-Lehr. The Senate on Wednesday had done the same, 44-2.

The bill makes electronic posting equal to physical posting and penalties, and also defines a "fence." It also would allow only lawful hunters and anglers to access fenced, unposted land, for hunting and fishing activities only. Landowners would still be able to post their property with signs, though that can be lengthy and costly.

The public is able to see the electronically posted land through a Private Land Open To Sportsmen guide, available at gf.nd.gov/maps/map-service-apps.

The House last week initially rejected the first conference committee report on the bill, after representatives spoke against its trespassing penalties. The bill includes "a three-phase penalty now," said Rep. Pat Heinert, R-Bismarck, a former Burleigh County sheriff.