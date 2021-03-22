Electric vehicle drivers, auto manufacturers ask Legislature to nix fee hike proposal

Electric vehicle owners and auto manufacturers asked North Dakota lawmakers Monday to nix a proposal that essentially would double the annual fee on electric and hybrid vehicles, as legislators consider a hike of the state's gas tax.
“The proposed increase to the EV road use fee is unjustifiable and is a disincentive when consumers consider purchasing an EV,” said Jason Mosser, a Mandan resident and Tesla driver.
House Bill 1464 would raise the annual road use fee for electric vehicles from $120 to $200. The fee on hybrid vehicles would climb from $50 to $100, and the fee on electric motorcycles would move from $20 to $50.
The Legislature in 2019 enacted the fees because electric and hybrid vehicle drivers pay little to no fuels tax, yet contribute to the wear and tear of roads and bridges as they drive across the state. The tax on gasoline and diesel is one of the main ways the state, counties, cities and townships collect revenue to fix potholes and make other repairs.
Meanwhile, the bill aims to increase the state’s gas tax from 23 cents per gallon to 26 cents, a 13% jump. A comparable percentage increase on the electric vehicle fee would be to add another $16, according to calculations from several people who spoke in opposition to the legislation Monday at a hearing before the Senate Finance and Taxation Committee.
Most of the attention the bill has received this legislative session has centered on the gas tax portion of the measure, with lawmakers on the House floor last month settling on a 3 cent per gallon increase after a committee initially endorsed a 6 cent hike. The bill passed the House with a 62-32 vote and now rests with the Senate.
The original version of the legislation did not mention electric or hybrid vehicle fees. House lawmakers amended it to include those fees after a public hearing, which focused on the proposed gas tax hike.
Rep. Ben Koppelman, R-West Fargo, pushed for an increase to the fees after the hearing, calling it a matter of “parity” between electric vehicle drivers and people who drive cars that use gasoline or diesel.
But on Monday, electric vehicle owners and representatives from the auto manufacturing industry indicated that the proposed increase felt like a penalty.
“Given that the market for these vehicles is still developing, now is not the time to impose additional barriers to their purchase,” said Josh Fisher, director of state affairs for the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which represents U.S. auto and light truck manufacturers.
North Dakota has at most a few hundred electric vehicles registered in the state.
Don Larson, a lobbyist representing General Motors, brought up another part of the bill directing the state to study the impact of electric vehicles on transportation funding.
“We feel that if the Legislature wishes to add additional road usage fees on electric vehicles in our state, we should go through the interim study and bring a proposal to the next legislative session for consideration,” he said.
Several electric vehicle drivers spoke about how over the past year amid the coronavirus pandemic, North Dakotans have driven less. Drivers of gasoline and diesel cars have tended to pay less gas tax as a result, while the annual road use fee for electric and hybrid drivers has stayed flat.
“This is an exception, but it just goes to show what a flat fee does when there’s a downturn,” said Brian Kopp, a Dickinson electric vehicle owner.
The issue of how to raise revenue from electric vehicle drivers for road improvements is something every state is going to grapple with as more people start driving the cars, he said.
“It needs to somehow be per-mile in the future,” Kopp said. “We need to be taxed the same way as gas cars are, fairly and equally.”
The bill’s main sponsor, Rep. Vicky Steiner, R-Dickinson, expressed concern at the hearing about whether the state could one day be on the hook for the expenses of recycling electric vehicle batteries, which can pose environmental problems. It’s an issue the state might want to consider studying, she said.
Kopp said the batteries are built to last for many years and typically are reused for home energy storage after they power a vehicle. Discussion of economics surrounding their disposal should consider their reuse, he said.
The committee did not immediately vote on the bill.
