Electric grid resiliency in North Dakota subject of meeting, report

The North Dakota Transmission Authority is seeking public comment on its application for federal infrastructure law money to boost electric grid resiliency.

The funds would provide North Dakota with $3.7 million per year over five years. The state's draft grant program can be found at https://bit.ly/3wIxmtv.

Public comments will be accepted until Sept. 15. Written comments can be submitted to the Transmission Authority via email at ndicinfo@nd.gov.

A public meeting will be held Sept. 15 at 1 p.m. in the Fort Union Room of the state Capitol in Bismarck. Anyone requiring special accommodation should contact the state Industrial Commission at least three days before the meeting by calling 701-328-3726.

The Transmission Authority recently presented a report on the status of the resilience of the electric grid in North Dakota to the Industrial Commission and delivered it to Legislative Council. The 2021 Legislature directed that the report be prepared annually.

The report includes an examination of the 10-year plans of utilities that serve North Dakota, the operational condition and planning efforts of the two power grid operators in the state, and factors that affect the ability of the grid to reliably serve North Dakota consumers.

“While the report determined that North Dakota is in a strong position with long-term reliable generating resources and good utility planning, it also noted that critical vulnerabilities will need to be addressed in the years to come,” the Industrial Commission said in a statement. “It takes years to plan and build transmission lines and power generation facilities, and our nation has fallen behind in preparing for the future needs. North Dakota remains committed to doing our part to meet the nation’s power demands.”

The Industrial Commission, which includes the governor, attorney general and agriculture commissioner, oversees the Transmission Authority.

The report is available at https://bit.ly/3R8gkNI.

