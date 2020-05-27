Electric, gas utilities warn PSC of new pandemic-related costs

The coronavirus pandemic is causing electric and natural gas utilities to incur extra costs, something they seek to track and potentially recover with approval from state regulators, three companies told the North Dakota Public Service Commission in a recent filing.
While the utilities are not yet requesting to recover the costs by charging customers more, that is a possibility down the road. Commissioners on Wednesday decided to meet with the companies on July 23 to learn more about their financial challenges.
The costs stem from implementing new technology enabling employees to work from home, purchasing personal protective equipment and establishing new cleaning procedures, among other expenses, according to the utilities. The companies include Montana-Dakota Utilities, Xcel Energy and Otter Tail Power.
The expenses are “unusual, unforeseeable, and may be large enough to have a significant financial impact on each utility,” they said in a document filed with the commission in late April.
The companies also anticipate that the economic downturn and their decisions to suspend disconnections during the pandemic could lead to a significant increase in overdue payments and “uncollectible expenses” in the future. They say they could lose revenue “due to a reduction in utility service usage as businesses are idled, various industries are impacted, and other macroeconomic conditions affect consumer activity.”
“While these impacts cannot currently be predicted with precision, given the unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 public health emergency, they may be substantial,” the utilities said.
The commission is accepting requests through July 11 for a formal hearing on whether to allow companies to track and defer their costs, a process known as “deferred accounting.” Regardless, Commissioner Julie Fedorchak said she would like to get more detailed information from the companies.
“There are all kinds of extra precautions that have needed to be taken,” she said. “Their applications were fairly general in terms of what those costs might be.”
If the commission lets utilities move forward with their request, it’s not a given that customers could see increased rates down the road, Commission Chairman Brian Kroshus said. One possible outcome, however, could be a rider, which is an extra charge on customers’ utility bills. Such a step would require further PSC approval.
Commissioner Randy Christmann said he wants ratepayers “to understand that this isn’t just an open season” in which “the company just throws in whatever they want to call a cost.”
He said any savings incurred during the pandemic should be incorporated as well. For example, some utilities are estimating meter readings rather than sending a worker out into the field, he said.
The utilities say at least six other states are considering or have already authorized a deferred accounting process during the pandemic.
Wind turbine dispute moves forward
The commission on Wednesday also accepted a complaint from landowners over the proximity of a wind turbine, part of the Bison wind farm in Oliver, Mercer and Morton counties, to one of their residences.
The complaint by Keith and Deanna Kessler will be served on Minnesota Power, a subsidiary of Allete, which operates the wind farm. Commissioners said the matter likely will be discussed at a later date in a formal hearing.
The Kesslers say in their complaint that one of the wind turbines is 1,125 feet from the residence, which falls under a 1,400-foot buffer the company guaranteed it would maintain.
Minnesota Power, in a response, says that at the time the project was permitted in 2013, the residence was unoccupied so the company did not apply the 1,400-foot setback. The company contends that the Kesslers did not raise their concerns about the turbine’s placement until 2017.
The Kesslers’ complaint, however, says the residence should have been considered inhabited, as it was only temporarily vacant. The family says it conveyed that to the company at the time.
The complaint asks the PSC to require that Minnesota Power conduct a study to determine the level of sound from the wind turbine near the residence and take measures to either reduce the volume or move the turbine further away if the sound is greater than 50 decibels. It also asks for a study on shadows from the turbine and potential mitigation steps. And it seeks an unspecified amount of money to cover damages and attorney fees, as well as an order prohibiting the company from further operations in North Dakota, among other measures.
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.
