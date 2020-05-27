Electric, gas utilities warn PSC of new pandemic-related costs

“While these impacts cannot currently be predicted with precision, given the unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 public health emergency, they may be substantial,” the utilities said.

The commission is accepting requests through July 11 for a formal hearing on whether to allow companies to track and defer their costs, a process known as “deferred accounting.” Regardless, Commissioner Julie Fedorchak said she would like to get more detailed information from the companies.

“There are all kinds of extra precautions that have needed to be taken,” she said. “Their applications were fairly general in terms of what those costs might be.”

If the commission lets utilities move forward with their request, it’s not a given that customers could see increased rates down the road, Commission Chairman Brian Kroshus said. One possible outcome, however, could be a rider, which is an extra charge on customers’ utility bills. Such a step would require further PSC approval.

Commissioner Randy Christmann said he wants ratepayers “to understand that this isn’t just an open season” in which “the company just throws in whatever they want to call a cost.”