Effort to make beef checkoff voluntary fails in the House

An attempt to make the state beef checkoff payments voluntary failed in the North Dakota House on Feb. 9 by a vote of 41 to 53. However, legislators said changes need to be made in the future.

House Bill 1487 would have made the $1 beef checkoff paid to the state Beef Commission voluntary for local producers. Beef producers now pay a $1 per head checkoff on all beef sold in the U.S. and a second $1 per head to the state Beef Commission. Beef producers can request a refund for the state checkoff payments.

Beef producers in favor of the bill told the House Agriculture Committee on Feb. 5 about difficulty they face in applying for a refund and where the checkoff money is being spent in state.

Rep. Sebastian Ertelt, R-Lisbon, the sponsor of the bill, argued that the checkoff is another tax for producers, from a non-elected board.

“This is a tax, you can call it a checkoff, assessment, a fee or you can call it whatever you want, but it's a tax,” he said. “(The Beef Commission) is an appointed board, and it has the control over the funds that go to it.”

Rep. Jon Nelson, R-Rugby, said his district has more cattle constituents than humans, and last year the Independent Beef Association of North Dakota invited him to a gathering discussing issues.