Effort to change retirement plan for North Dakota state employees moves forward

An interim North Dakota legislative committee recently voted to send two bill drafts to the Legislative Management Committee that would change the state employee retirement plan.

It is currently a “defined benefit” plan -- a traditional pension plan -- that provides a specified payment when an employee retires. The change would be to a “defined contribution” plan -- a retirement plan primarily funded by the employee, with an employer match. The most common type is a 401(k).

A change, if approved by the Legislature next year, would not affect the employees already on the plan; it would start either with new employees hired after Jan. 1, 2024, or after Jan. 1, 2025, Prairie Public reported.

The committee was tasked to come up with legislation to move to a defined contribution plan.

Rep. Austen Schauer, R-West Fargo, said that in 2013, the unfunded liability for the current retirement program reached $1 billion. It’s now $1.7 billion, he said.

"This is a failure on the part of our team and our state," Schauer said. "And we have to get this figured out."

Schauer said the pension plan has worked out well for those who have worked many years.

"We need to honor that and respect that," he said. "But we have a major issue."

The vote in committee was 9-3 to forward both bills to the Legislative Management Committee. House Minority Leader Josh Boschee, D-Fargo, was a "no" vote.

"With us limited in the ability to explore other options, and find ways to fix the current plan, I can't support this," he said. "As Rep. Schauer said, it was our own undoing."

Other opponents of the change say a defined benefit plan is a good way to attract new employees.

If the Legislative Management Committee approves the bill drafts, they will be introduced in the 2023 Legislative session.