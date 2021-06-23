Effort seeks to recall North Dakota governor, lieutenant governor

Jaeger said the timing of a recall election would depend on when enough signatures are turned in and verified. Political parties could put forth candidates, and independents also could run.

"A recall election is not an up-and-down vote. You have to have other candidates to run against the governor and lieutenant governor," the longtime secretary of state said.

The recall effort is the latest development in an intraparty rift over the direction of the North Dakota Republican Party, whose members hold all state and congressional seats and control the Legislature.

Legislative district parties censured nine Republican state lawmakers this year in the wake of the House expulsion of former Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson, for workplace and sexual harassment. Simons denied any wrongdoing and said he was denied due process.

Coachman said the recall petition, censures and other, similar efforts are "a movement, but it's individual movements."

"It's independent. It's people just fed up on that," he said.