Early voting begins Wednesday in Burleigh, Morton counties

Early in-person voting for North Dakota's June 14 election begins Wednesday for Burleigh and Morton counties.

Burleigh County's early voting begins Wednesday at the Bismarck Event Center's Exhibit Hall.

Hours are noon to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

Morton County's early vote precinct is Disciples Church at 3001 Memorial Highway SE, Suite B, in Mandan.

Hours are noon to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

Any qualified electors residing in the two counties can use the early vote centers. Bring a valid ID.

Early in-person voting began in the state on May 30, but varies county by county.

Voters will be deciding city and school elections, and advancing candidates to the November general election for county, judicial, legislative, statewide and congressional offices.

Absentee ballots for the June election have been available to all North Dakota voters since May 5. Absentee and mail ballots' return envelopes must be postmarked not later than June 13, or be cast at the polling place on June 14.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

