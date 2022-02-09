Early budgeting process to unfold soon for North Dakota state agencies

Gov. Doug Burgum's office will begin strategy meetings with North Dakota state government agencies later this month for shaping his 2023-25 budget proposal to the Legislature.

The voluntary meetings will continue through March and likely into early April, the governor's budget director told state lawmakers on Wednesday.

All state agencies are invited to participate.

"It really is a helpful part of the budget process. It's an opportunity for the agencies to talk about their strategy and their goals, and help us better understand that as we create the executive budget proposal and make sure that the budget that we're creating lines up with those agency goals," Office of Management and Budget Director Joe Morrissette told the Legislature's interim Government Finance Committee.

The state's Advisory Council on Revenue Forecasting will meet April 8 to see a draft revenue forecast with updated oil projections for the rest of the 2021-23 budget cycle and a first look at the next two-year cycle.

The body comprises state and industry leaders who give input and guidance on forecasting. The input will help the state budget office complete an initial forecast by mid-April, according to Morrissette.

The governor's budget guidelines will be released in late April or early May, Morrissette said. In 2020, Burgum's guidelines called for budget cuts of 5% to 15%, depending on the size of state agencies.

Morrissette's office is implementing new budget software, which is just over 50% completed and on track for state agencies to begin budget work on May 1, he said.

The Republican-controlled 2021 Legislature passed a record $16.93 billion two-year budget that includes federal funds and a near $5 billion general fund.

Late last year, the Legislature met in a special session and decided how to spend $1 billion of federal Rescue Plan coronavirus aid.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

