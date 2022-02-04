 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Driving restrictions eased for propane haulers

  • 0

Gov. Doug Burgum has extended a waiver on some driving restrictions for truckers hauling propane.

North Dakota faces low inventories of the fuel due to a supply crunch attributed to seasonal weather and increased heating fuel demands, according to Burgum's executive order granting a waiver of hours-of-service requirements.

A 30-day waiver took effect Jan. 4, and Burgum on Friday extended it by another 30 days. The governor said the goal is to help carriers avoid delays and deliver propane to meet the state’s needs. All road safety and vehicle compliance regulations still apply.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Antarctic fuel-eating microbes could tackle pollution

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News