Driving restrictions eased for propane haulers

North Dakota faces low inventories of the fuel due to a supply crunch attributed to seasonal weather and increased heating fuel demands, according to Burgum's executive order granting a waiver of hours-of-service requirements.

A 30-day waiver took effect Jan. 4, and Burgum on Friday extended it by another 30 days. The governor said the goal is to help carriers avoid delays and deliver propane to meet the state’s needs. All road safety and vehicle compliance regulations still apply.