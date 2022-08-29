Driver License offices to temporarily close

A South Dakota ethics board’s finding that Gov. Kristi Noem may have engaged in misconduct by intervening in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license isn’t likely the last word on the matter. But exactly how much more comes out on the episode may be up to the Republican governor. The state’s Government Accountability Board appears to be leaving it up to Noem whether to defend herself in a public hearing or simply accept an “appropriate action” that the board hasn’t detailed. By accepting the board’s action, Noem could avoid a public hearing. But accepting the board's action could also have political fallout for Noem. She is positioning herself for a potential 2024 White House bid and running for reelection this year.