Driver License offices to temporarily close

The North Dakota Department of Transportation will temporarily close all of its Driver License offices for employee training Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We know that closing offices temporarily may inconvenience some, but this is an important step to ensure our employees are properly trained and equipped to serve customers,” Deputy Director for Driver Safety Robin Rehborg said.

DOT's Motor Vehicle offices will remain open, and all other department services will be unaffected.

For more information, go to dot.nd.gov.

Rehborg

Rehborg

 PROVIDED
