North Dakota's Department of Public Instruction is seeking applications from organizations interested in operating the state's Summer Food Service Program.

The program offers meals to children when school is not in session. More information is at bit.ly/40b8gzY.

Potential sponsors include residential summer camps, private nonprofits, public schools, nonprofit private schools, and local, municipal, county, tribal or state governments. Eligibility rules require that at least 50% of the children who are served meals -- or who are living in the area -- must be eligible for free or reduced-price meals based on local school or census data.

Potential applicants may email the department's Child Nutrition and Food Distribution unit at dpicnfd@nd.gov or contact Melissa Anderson at 701-328-2263.