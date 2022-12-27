 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dozens of bills prefiled in advance of North Dakota legislative session

More than 100 prefiled bills became available online Tuesday as North Dakota's upcoming legislative session nears.

The legislation encompasses mostly state agency budget bills and also bills advanced by interim committees' studies on a variety of subjects. The 2023 Legislature convenes Tuesday, with the session to last up to 80 days. 

The 2021 Legislature used 76 days, and passed 507 bills and adopted 33 resolutions from the 935 bills and resolutions introduced.

More bills will be added as bill numbers are assigned and committee assignments are made, according to Legislative Council Director John Bjornson. 

Representatives have until Jan. 16 to introduce bills; senators have until Jan. 23.

Feb. 24 is the date for crossover, or the date when passed bills go from one chamber to the other.

Participation

Every committee meeting and floor session will be livestreamed at video.ndlegis.gov

Written testimony will be accepted through the Legislature's website, at ndlegis.gov. People will be able to register to testify remotely, but committee chairs will be able to determine whether to prioritize in-person testimony, Bjornson said.

The livestreaming will see the addition of closed captioning for all meetings and the ability to word-search the closed captions. 

Proposals

Gov. Doug Burgum this month outlined his budget blueprint for the Legislature, proposing an $18.4 billion overall proposal, which includes a $5.86 billion general fund, the state's main operating fund. That would be an overall record budget but includes federal funding and comes amid recent inflation.

The 2021-23 budget is $17.8 billion with a $5 billion general fund, including federal coronavirus aid.

The state's next two-year budget cycle begins July 1. Most new laws would take effect Aug. 1.

Workforce development and tax relief have emerged as top issues for the legislative session, with proposals from the governor and lawmakers. Senate Majority Leader David Hogue, R-Minot, formed a Senate Workforce Development Committee specifically to address the issue.

The governor has touted the state's healthy finances, including $3 billion in cash reserves, which allows for myriad one-time projects, and a $718 million rainy day fund. 

Three of four legislative leaders are new, as are the House and Senate appropriations committee chairs, meaning new hands will guide much of the session.

Forty-one of 141 lawmakers are new members, though a handful have previously served. 

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

