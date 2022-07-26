Disaster declaration briefing set Thursday

The North Dakota Department of Emergency Services is conducting a virtual information meeting for local governments and tribes that are in areas covered by a recent presidential disaster declaration.

President Joe Biden earlier this month granted a disaster declaration requested by Gov. Doug Burgum for 40 counties, in the wake of devastating April blizzards in western North Dakota and spring flooding in the east. Damage to pubic infrastructure is estimated at $57 million.

The informational briefing is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Central time Thursday via Microsoft Teams. Those wishing to listen can call 701-328-0950 and use the conference ID No. 273 696 943#. The briefing also will be recorded for later viewing.

DES officials will detail the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Public Assistance Program and its Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.

The declaration covers the counties of Adams, Barnes, Billings, Bottineau, Burke, Cavalier, Dickey, Divide, Dunn, Foster, Golden Valley, Grand Forks, Grant, Griggs, Hettinger, Kidder, LaMoure, Logan, McHenry, McIntosh, McKenzie, McLean, Mountrail, Nelson, Oliver, Pembina, Ramsey, Ransom, Renville, Richland, Rolette, Sargent, Steele, Stutsman, Towner, Traill, Walsh, Ward, Wells and Williams.