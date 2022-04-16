Democratic-NPL Party leader calls on longtime North Dakota lawmaker to resign major position

North Dakota's Democratic-NPL Party chairman is calling on a top state lawmaker to resign his position leading a powerful committee and to release text messages exchanged with a man suspected of child pornography and sex crimes.
Forum News Service on Friday reported Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, exchanged 72 text messages last year with Nicholas James Morgan-Derosier, who was in jail at the time and now faces federal charges.
Holmberg told Forum News Service "his text messages with Morgan-Derosier were related to 'a variety of things,' including patio work Morgan-Derosier did for him." He also said he no longer has the text messages, that "They're just gone."
Democratic-NPL Party Chairman Patrick Hart on Friday called for Holmberg to step down as chairman of Legislative Management, which guides the Legislature between biennial sessions, and to publicly release the text messages.
People are also reading…
Holmberg told the Tribune on Saturday: "I have no comment at this time. Sorry."
He also chairs the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee, which writes budgets.
Holmberg announced in March that he is not seeking reelection. He was first elected in 1976.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.