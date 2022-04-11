 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Democrat emerges in North Dakota secretary of state race

  • 0
Jeffrey Powell

Powell

 PROVIDED

North Dakota's Democratic-NPL Party has put forth a candidate for secretary of state, after failing to find one for its endorsing convention last month.

Mayville State University Student Life Director Jeffrey Powell, of Grand Forks, filed Monday for the June primary ballot. 

"Our campaign will focus on three things: competence, economic growth, and protecting voters’ constitutional rights," he said in a statement.

"I’m a good manager, and time and time again, history has shown that Democratic lawmakers get better results than Republican lawmakers on economic growth issues," Powell said. "We’re going to work every day to convince North Dakotans a Democrat is the right person to ensure fair elections and protect voters’ rights. We’re going to make our state stronger.”

Republicans have endorsed state Rep. Michael Howe, a Casselton farmer, for secretary of state. Longtime GOP incumbent Al Jaeger is not running.

People are also reading…

The secretary of state office has 33 employees and a two-year budget of about $14 million. It oversees elections, tracks campaign spending reports, registers lobbyists, and licenses businesses, home inspectors, contractors, notaries public, nonprofit groups and other organizations. It maintains a central indexing system of liens against crops, real estate and other property and is a repository for trademarks and trade names.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Change in GOP convention process possible after infighting

Change in GOP convention process possible after infighting

North Dakota Republicans held their best-attended convention ever over the weekend, and one that featured a rare public display of infighting among delegates. The vitriol between rank-and-file Republicans and the far-right faction of the GOP could spur changes to future gatherings. That includes delaying the conventions and candidate endorsements until after June primary elections. A move to hold post-primary conventions is not new in North Dakota and several states already do it. In December, the idea for a post-primary convention was narrowly defeated by North Dakota party activists. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Macron to face Le Pen in French election runoff: Projections

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News