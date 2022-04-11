Democrat emerges in North Dakota secretary of state race

North Dakota's Democratic-NPL Party has put forth a candidate for secretary of state, after failing to find one for its endorsing convention last month.
Mayville State University Student Life Director Jeffrey Powell, of Grand Forks, filed Monday for the June primary ballot.
"Our campaign will focus on three things: competence, economic growth, and protecting voters’ constitutional rights," he said in a statement.
"I’m a good manager, and time and time again, history has shown that Democratic lawmakers get better results than Republican lawmakers on economic growth issues," Powell said. "We’re going to work every day to convince North Dakotans a Democrat is the right person to ensure fair elections and protect voters’ rights. We’re going to make our state stronger.”
Republicans have endorsed state Rep. Michael Howe, a Casselton farmer, for secretary of state. Longtime GOP incumbent Al Jaeger is not running.
People are also reading…
The secretary of state office has 33 employees and a two-year budget of about $14 million. It oversees elections, tracks campaign spending reports, registers lobbyists, and licenses businesses, home inspectors, contractors, notaries public, nonprofit groups and other organizations. It maintains a central indexing system of liens against crops, real estate and other property and is a repository for trademarks and trade names.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.