Democrat announces bid for North Dakota U.S. Senate seat

An engineering professor at the University of Jamestown is running for U.S. Senate in her first run for elected office.

Katrina Christiansen, of Jamestown, is seeking the Democratic-NPL nomination for the seat held by U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., saying she wants to "strengthen our democracy."

"I will be a strong, independent voice for all North Dakotans as your next senator," Christiansen said in a video announcement Monday. "I have been proud to call North Dakota my home, and to raise a family here -- and more than anything, I want to help build a better future for them. I want my neighbors to have a senator who’ll see them, who will listen to them and value them.”

She is a Nebraska native who has a Ph.D. in agricultural engineering and biorenewable resource and technology from Iowa State University.

Christianson worked at the Abengoa Bioenergy ethanol plant, Cargill Malt and the Intelligent Malt startup after graduate school.

She calls herself "a fierce advocate for teachers and students in my community."

"I believe it is time North Dakota had a senator who could set aside partisan bickering, and reach across the aisle to bring the resources and innovation we deserve," she said. "That means changing the trajectory by serving the people, instead of lobbyists and special interests. It means being an advocate for all North Dakotans -- rural and urban, young and old, Democrat and Republican.”

The Democratic-NPL Party's state convention is March 24-27 in Minot. Delegates will endorse candidates for state and congressional offices.

Christiansen is the first Democrat to announce a bid for statewide elected office.

Voters in the June primary will select political parties' nominees for offices in the November general election.

Republicans control North Dakota's Legislature and hold all the state elected offices and congressional seats.

Hoeven, a former governor, won his 2016 reelection bid with 78% of the vote. State Rep. Rick Becker, R-Bismarck, is challenging Hoeven for the Republican endorsement.

North Dakota's three-member congressional delegation comprised all Democrats from 1987-2011. Former U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp was the last Democrat from the state to serve in Congress, from 2013-19. She garnered 44% of the vote in her unsuccessful reelection bid in 2018.

Democrats control the evenly divided U.S. Senate with Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote.

Members of Congress are paid $174,000 a year.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.