Democrat announces bid for Bismarck-area Senate seat he once held

Former state Sen. Tracy Potter is running for the Bismarck-area seat he once held.

Potter announced Thursday he is seeking the Democratic-NPL endorsement for the District 35 Senate seat he held from 2006-10.

Incumbent Sen. Erin Oban, D-Bismarck, is not running again, citing a divisive nature of politics. She was first elected in 2014 and is the only Democrat from Bismarck in the Legislature.

Potter said he is running on his experience as a former lawmaker.

"I've been there before, I understand it, and I think maybe experience is more valuable in the next session than it's been in a long time," he said, referencing the coming departures of three of four legislative leaders. "It seems to me that experience is going to be needed and a certain amount of seriousness in how the Senate conducts its business."

He said he would focus on advancing property tax relief and improving treatment of state employees.

Potter is an author and historian, and is retired from a career in heritage tourism. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in history from the University of North Dakota.

Potter made unsuccessful bids for U.S. Senate in 2010, state superintendent in 2012, District 35 House in 2014, and Burleigh County auditor/treasurer in 2020.

The District 35 Senate race was the most expensive North Dakota legislative race in 2018, when Oban beat former state Republican Party Chairman Gary Emineth.

Republicans Sean Cleary and Ryan Eckroth are seeking their party's endorsement to run for the seat this year.

District 35 Democrats' endorsing convention is Feb. 26. The Republicans' district convention is Feb. 17.

Ninety-eight seats in the Legislature are on the ballot this year, more than is usual due to redistricting, which is done every 10 years with new census data.

Republicans control the House of Representative 80-14 and the Senate 40-7.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

