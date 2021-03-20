Debate over taxes from oil wells along Fort Berthold boundary heads to House

Along the outskirts of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation lie 214 wells that cross the boundary, sucking up oil from both sides.
Of those, 132 start just outside the border and cross horizontally underneath.
The Three Affiliated Tribes doesn’t collect any taxes on the oil produced from those wells. The money, which amounts to millions of dollars each year, goes to the state. But the tribe wants the state to share the taxes from wells situated that way, as it does for the 82 wells that start on the reservation and extend outside the border.
Legislation before North Dakota lawmakers would allow the tribe to share in taxes from the wells that start off-reservation -- the House next week will consider a proposal to do that. It cleared the Senate last month, but not before senators attached conditions that caught the tribe off guard, including delaying any tax sharing for another two years and excluding wells in Mountrail County, one of three counties where oil wells straddle the Fort Berthold boundary.
“When I read the language, I was greatly angered because this is not what we agreed to,” Chairman Mark Fox said. “The biggest concern I have is that there’s some type of perception, obviously a mistaken perception, by the state Legislature that somehow all this revenue belongs to them, to the state ... that is totally untrue.”
He hopes to salvage a deal reached with legislative leaders earlier this year that’s spelled out in the original version of Senate Bill 2319 and in a separate amendment brought by the bill sponsor, Sen. Jordan Kannianen, R-Stanley.
What sealed the deal was an idea about how to partially circumvent President Joe Biden’s directive to halt oil leasing on federal lands while the practice comes under review by the new administration. Some tracts of federal minerals next to the reservation boundary could be accessed by drilling a well that starts on Fort Berthold and extends into those areas. That, in theory, would be possible if the tribe could get leniency from the Biden administration.
Fox agreed to press the administration on the matter. If successful, it would allow the tribe to fully develop its minerals next door within the reservation, plus send more tax revenue to state coffers when new wells drilled across the border begin producing.
“We were all on the same table,” Fox said of his meeting with state leaders. “We got up, shook hands and left.”
Sen. Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, recalls that conversation too. The idea he agreed to was essentially a trial run that would result in the state sharing taxes with the tribe for two years. The deal would end at that point if no new wells had been developed that start on the reservation and penetrate adjacent federal minerals.
Although Wardner is the Senate majority leader, 46 other lawmakers make up his chamber, and “each individual thinks for themselves,” he said.
That’s what happened when other lawmakers had a chance to weigh in on the bill. The proposal cleared one Senate committee last month but hit a roadblock in another, which gave it a “do not pass” recommendation before the full Senate chamber voted on it.
At issue is the money. The state stands to lose out on $13 million that would go to the tribe over the next two-year budget cycle if it were to share in taxes on the 132 wells, according to calculations from North Dakota tax officials. Counties, cities and school districts also would see $2 million less than expected, as some oil tax revenue collected by the state is diverted their way.
Some senators were concerned the state might not recoup the money. The tribe would have to be successful in pushing the Biden administration to allow drilling from the reservation into nearby federal minerals for the state to make back the money through additional revenue generated from new wells.
Saving the bill
Sen. Dale Patten, R-Watford City, sought to alleviate some of those concerns in an amendment that cleared the Senate floor and now rests with the House.
“The bill in my mind was going to die on the floor unless we did something,” he said.
Instead of launching a two-year trial, tax sharing under the amended bill would not take effect for another two years and then, only if a well is drilled into federal minerals from the reservation.
In the eyes of the amendment’s supporters, that removes some of the state’s risk in losing out on tax revenue.
Patten called the tracts of federal minerals targeted by the bill “very good mineral acres.”
“They could be big-producing wells,” he said.
Wardner said developing that area “would be a good deal for both of us,” referring to the state and the tribe.
The state has identified two areas of federal minerals accessible by drilling from the reservation: one in Dunn County near the Lost Bridge by Little Missouri River State Park, and another along the Blue Buttes of McKenzie County near Keene.
But Mountrail County does not have any federal minerals that border Fort Berthold, so the county was written out of the bill via the amendment presented by Patten. That language needs some sprucing up, however, to make it clear that the county’s excluded, something Patten said he expects to happen in the House.
Excluding Mountrail County from the agreement would eliminate about one-third of the 132 wells from any potential tax sharing, according to data from the tribe.
“All this inequity of not collecting taxes has been going on for 10-plus years, including those wells,” Fox said. “We didn’t agree to carve out particular wells in certain counties, and we certainly didn’t agree to wait for two more years.”
What’s next
In light of the amendments, Fox is raising the possibility of the tribe applying a tax of its own onto the wells that begin off the reservation and cross over.
“There’s a great danger of, if they don’t fix it, that these wells will have dual taxation,” he said.
One way or another, the tribe is trying to collect revenue it hasn’t been able to since it began sharing oil taxes with the state at the start of the Bakken oil boom, he said. The tribe spends its oil revenue on things such as roads, schools, law enforcement and drug treatment facilities, he said.
“That’s 12 years we haven’t collected a dime from wells that start outside and drill into our reservation,” he said. “What we’re trying to do is be strong and say enough is enough.”
Fox has raised the issue of collecting revenue on those wells before, and it was a topic researched by a state committee after the 2019 legislative session, which prompted a new tax sharing agreement between the state and tribe.
Under the agreement, tax revenue from oil development on Fort Berthold is divvied up based on what type of land a well crosses. On trust land, which is held by the federal government for the benefit of the tribe, 80% of oil tax revenue goes to the tribe while 20% goes to the state. On fee land, which is private land within a reservation, 20% goes to the tribe and 80% goes to the state.
The state and tribe have negotiated for years over oil tax revenue, and Wardner said some lawmakers feel as though “there’s fatigue” stemming from the tribe asking for more changes.
He added though that he believes the Senate, by amending the legislation before lawmakers this session, put it in a position to pass.
Kannianen, the bill sponsor, said there’s “healthy skepticism” of the bill in the House and noted that it barely passed the Senate. The bill squeaked through its first chamber with a vote of 25-21.
Biden’s plans for drilling on federal land also could factor into the bill’s future, he said. While the pause on federal leasing continues, a separate permitting ban is set to expire this weekend, and it’s unknown if the administration will extend it.
Regardless, at the hearing before the House Finance and Taxation Committee next week, the tribe is expected to push for better terms.
Kannianen, who introduced the bill at the tribe’s request, isn’t confident lawmakers will opt for the original terms.
“Just practically speaking, I don’t see that going very far,” he said. “It’s going to be an uphill battle as it is.”
