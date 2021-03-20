Debate over taxes from oil wells along Fort Berthold boundary heads to House

Although Wardner is the Senate majority leader, 46 other lawmakers make up his chamber, and “each individual thinks for themselves,” he said.

That’s what happened when other lawmakers had a chance to weigh in on the bill. The proposal cleared one Senate committee last month but hit a roadblock in another, which gave it a “do not pass” recommendation before the full Senate chamber voted on it.

At issue is the money. The state stands to lose out on $13 million that would go to the tribe over the next two-year budget cycle if it were to share in taxes on the 132 wells, according to calculations from North Dakota tax officials. Counties, cities and school districts also would see $2 million less than expected, as some oil tax revenue collected by the state is diverted their way.

Some senators were concerned the state might not recoup the money. The tribe would have to be successful in pushing the Biden administration to allow drilling from the reservation into nearby federal minerals for the state to make back the money through additional revenue generated from new wells.

Saving the bill

Sen. Dale Patten, R-Watford City, sought to alleviate some of those concerns in an amendment that cleared the Senate floor and now rests with the House.