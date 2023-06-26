Friday is the final day for eligible consumers to apply for a refund of North Dakota fuel taxes paid on gasoline and gasohol last year.

Farmers and ranchers may receive a refund of 23 cents per gallon, and industrial consumers may request a refund of 22.5 cents per gallon.

“Revenue generated from taxing motor fuels is allocated for the upkeep of highways,” Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus said. “Industrial consumers, farmers and ranchers are eligible for refunds since their equipment typically do not utilize public roads.”

Last year the state issued about $143,000 in refunds.

For more information go to www.tax.nd.gov/MotorFuel or call the Motor Fuel Tax Section at 701-328-2702.