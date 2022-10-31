Deadline extended for organic certification reimbursement

The deadline for organic producers to apply for reimbursement of certification costs has been extended to Nov. 30.
Organic farmers, ranchers, processors and handlers can receive up to $500 of the organic certification costs they paid between Oct. 1, 2021, and Sept. 30 of this year, through the Organic Certification Cost Share Program for fiscal year 2022.
The state is getting $70,800 in federal funding for the program, according to state Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring.
For full details, go to https://bit.ly/3gzH1u7.