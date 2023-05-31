Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A desire to head off a Dakota Access-type protest is one reason the company behind the planned Midwest Carbon Express carbon dioxide pipeline has ruled out a route to the south of Bismarck, according to an analysis that Summit Carbon Solutions has filed with state regulators.

Summit also cites several other reasons for putting the route to the north of Bismarck, where many landowners worry about safety and where some people and officials think it could impede the capital city’s northward progression. Those reasons range from geography challenges to project delays and cost increases.

"A southern route presents significant unknowns and risks -- including potential impacts to resources for which there may not be viable mitigation options, including the historically negative impact to tribal lands," the company concluded in its analysis submitted Tuesday to the state Public Service Commission, which is considering whether to permit the route.

Summit's pipeline is to transport climate-warming CO2 emissions from dozens of ethanol plants in five Midwestern states to North Dakota’s Oliver County for permanent storage underground.

The PSC on Friday is holding the last of five public hearings on the project. It begins at 8:30 a.m. Central time in Russell Reid Auditorium at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum on the Capitol grounds in Bismarck.

Southern route analysis

Summit analyzed a possible southern route at the request of the PSC after north Bismarck opposition surfaced, though the company states in its report that it had identified multiple potential routes at the beginning of the project, including an area from the University of Mary south to the Dakota Access oil pipeline crossing of the Missouri River just to the north of the Standing Rock Indian Reservation.

An early proposal for DAPL called for the project to cross the river about 10 miles north of Bismarck, but the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers rejected the route in part because it was seen as a potential threat to Bismarck's water supply and because of its proximity to homes.

The route was moved to the south, where it was met by heavy opposition from American Indian tribes and environmental groups who maintained the pipeline trespassed on tribal treaty lands and that a rupture would pollute Standing Rock's river water supply. Thousands of protesters camped in the area in 2016-17 and often clashed with law enforcement, leading to more than 750 arrests in a six-month span.

Summit states in its analysis that "relocating the (CO2 pipeline) project would raise major concerns for area tribes and their supporters regionally and nationally."

"Moving the pipeline to the south of Bismarck and moving a pipeline project away from non-tribal interests and lands would likely cause significant controversy due to further impacts to this historically sensitive area," the company wrote.

Summit also said it would be "improbable" that the company could get required federal permits for a river crossing to the south of Bismarck "based on lessons learned from the Dakota Access Pipeline." The Corps faced lengthy litigation from tribes that reached the U.S. Supreme Court, and the agency is still working on a court-mandated environmental study of the DAPL river crossing six years after oil began flowing through the pipeline.

The tribe did not immediately respond Wednesday to a Tribune request for comment on how it would have viewed a southern Bismarck route for the CO2 pipeline.

Summit cited several other reasons that preclude a southern route, including:

The project would have to negotiate a broader floodplain, and the pipeline would be more susceptible to adverse effects from river migration and scouring.

The area is more prone to flooding, which could make construction more difficult.

The area has a higher density of unstable slopes and landslides.

There would be added river crossings.

There are more "sensitive and historic" lands in the southern area, including Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park, the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery and Huff Indian Village State Historic Site.

A reroute could delay the project up to two years.

"Summit strongly believes that it has chosen the safest, most prudent route for the project based on a multitude of factors, and to reroute the project to the south of Bismarck at this stage of development would add unnecessary cost, schedule delay, and offset many of the impact mitigation measures that have been implemented," the company said.

The citizen group North Dakota Energy Council, which formed to give Burleigh County residents and landowners a voice in the Summit pipeline debate, thinks "It's unfortunate that they're ruling (a south route) out entirely," said spokesman Dustin Gawrylow, director of the North Dakota Watchdog Network.

"It’s still our hope that the Public Service Commission will work with (Summit) to come up with a solution," he said. "Clearly when you've got the second-largest county in the state and all of the major political subdivisions and elected officials are concerned, hopefully the PSC will take that into account simply because it's a significant thing."

PSC hearing

The Friday hearing gives members of the public a chance to weigh in on the project before the PSC makes a decision on permitting the pipeline route in the state. It was scheduled after a March 14 hearing in Bismarck ran long and not everyone who wanted to speak got an opportunity. Since then, hearings also have been held in Gwinner, Wahpeton and Linton.

The pipeline is to cross about 2,000 miles through Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota, Minnesota and North Dakota. The project would cost an estimated $4.5 billion. About $898 million of that cost is for the North Dakota portion, according to the PSC.

There would be 320 miles of pipeline in the state, along with aboveground facilities including pump stations. The project would pass through Burleigh, Cass, Dickey, Emmons, Logan, McIntosh, Morton, Oliver, Richland and Sargent counties. The Burleigh portion would consist of 41 miles of pipe.

Burleigh County has passed ordinances related to hazardous liquids pipelines in response to the Summit debate. More information is at bit.ly/3UJKTvu. Some other North Dakota counties including Emmons also have passed ordinances to regulate the pipeline within their borders.

The planned route is less than 2 miles from Bismarck's extraterritorial area at its closest point. Burleigh and Bismarck commissioners, as well as the Bismarck-Mandan Home Builders Association and the North Dakota Energy Council, have called for moving the pipeline, or delaying it until federal regulators craft new rules for CO2 pipelines.

The federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration is updating safety regulations for CO2 pipelines in the wake of a CO2 pipeline operated by Denbury Gulf Coast Pipelines rupturing in Satartia, Mississippi, in 2020. PHMSA is conducting a two-day public meeting on CO2 pipeline safety this week in Des Moines, Iowa.

Summit touts the overall safety record of the thousands of miles of CO2 pipelines that have operated in the U.S. for decades, including in western North Dakota. The company also has said that issues outlined by PHMSA in its Satartia Failure Investigation Report have been factored into the "planning, design, construction and operations" of the Midwest Carbon Express project.

Summit is working to secure easements from property owners so it can place the pipeline on their land. Some reluctant landowners worry the company will resort to eminent domain -- the seizure of private property use, with compensation. The company has filed dozens of eminent domain lawsuits in South Dakota. But it also maintains it strives to come to agreeable terms with landowners, and that most support the project.

The company states in its southern route analysis that it has secured easements for 71% of the proposed route in Emmons, Burleigh and Morton counties.

The 2023 North Dakota Legislature considered several bills dealing with CO2 pipelines and eminent domain, but most of them failed.

The Legislature also passed two bills aimed at limiting or stopping foreign countries and companies from owning, developing or having an interest in land in North Dakota. The state Attorney General's Office is investigating the ownership and investors of Summit Carbon Solutions at the request of a group of 31 North Dakota lawmakers. Summit maintains the lawmakers are "making unfounded accusations" after unsuccessfully targeting the company during the recently concluded legislative session.

(Reporter David Velázquez contributed to this story.)