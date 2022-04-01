Dairy farmer joins North Dakota District 31 GOP House race

Republican voters in a legislative district encompassing the Standing Rock Indian Reservation and nearby counties will have a state House challenge to settle in June.

Dairy farmer Dawson Holle, of Mandan, announced his District 31 House candidate filing this week. He also is an intern for U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., and counts agriculture as his top priority.

“I will fight to maintain programs that benefit farmers and ranchers such as the Milk Marketing Board, Livestock Groups, and Commodity Councils, and continue to communicate with them on their needs and issues. We must support policies that increase our commodity exports, and allow North Dakota farmers and ranchers the ability to do what they do best -- without burdensome restrictions, laws, and regulations," he said in a statement Thursday.

He also said the Legislature "must reform and reduce sales, property, income and land taxes. This means we must ensure the state government stays within its appropriate size and purpose.”

Holle called family "the backbone of every community," saying he "will relentlessly fight to keep the integrity of the family and the rights of parents to raise their children how they choose. Federal and state mandates on personal medical choices are not acceptable. We must never again allow bureaucrats to shut down our economy, schools or churches ever again. Health care decisions belong to our families, not the state.”

District 31 encompasses southern Morton County, the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, Grant and eastern Hettinger counties. The reservation shares geography with Sioux County.

District 31 Republicans have endorsed incumbents Sen. Donald Schaible of Mott and Reps. Karen Rohr of Mandan and Jim Schmidt of Huff for their fourth terms.

Voters in June will determine political parties' nominees for office in the November general election. April 11 is the deadline for candidates to file.

Ninety-eight seats in the Legislature are on the ballot this year, more than is usual due to redistricting.

Republicans control the House of Representatives 80-14 and the Senate 40-7.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

