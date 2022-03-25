Crash reports now available online

North Dakota residents can now get instant access to crash reports through an online system.

The system at www.dot.nd.gov/crashreport replaces the mail-in request form, which the state Department of Transportation will no longer accept.

“This is an easier and much faster way for people to obtain their crash records,” Highway Safety Director Karin Mongeon said.

Crash reports cost $7. They're typically requested by insurance companies, law firms and people involved in state-reportable vehicle crashes. A state-reportable crash is one that involves an injury, a fatality or at least $4,000 in total damage for all vehicles involved.

