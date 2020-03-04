County election officials in Bismarck for training

More than 100 county election officials are in Bismarck through Friday for a statewide election conference and for additional voting equipment training.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The conference focuses on preparations for the June primary election and the November general election, according to Secretary of State Al Jaeger.

Topics range from operation of the new statewide voting system to national issues such as election cybersecurity. There also will be training on new voting equipment and software.

During the next three weeks, 10 regional sessions will be held around the state for detailed preelection training, Jaeger said. When completed, 28 regional training sessions will have been held since last September.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0