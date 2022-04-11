Competitive legislative races set for North Dakota voters in June

North Dakota Republican voters throughout the state will have contests to decide in the June election's legislative races.

Political observers say the Republican primary will be one to watch given the fissure in the supermajority GOP between ultraconservative and establishment Republicans, which was on display at the party's state convention earlier this month, notably during a battle for the U.S. Senate endorsement.

Voters in June will be determining political parties' nominees for the November general election. Ninety-eight seats in the Legislature are on the ballot this year, more than is usual due to decennial redistricting.

Filings as of 5 p.m. Monday, an hour after the deadline, showed 115 Republican and 43 Democratic-NPL legislative candidates.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger's office was still reviewing some candidates' petitions. He said he expects petition reviews to be complete by Wednesday.

The June election will have a major impact on determining the flavor of the Republican-controlled Legislature, which will see several new leaders next year due to high-profile retirements and departures.

A number of GOP races pit longtime lawmakers against newcomers. Several candidates, including some incumbents, defied party endorsements of other Republicans and gathered signatures to make the primary ballot, where they will face off against the endorsed candidates.

Republican legislative races have challenges for nominations for at least six Senate seats and 14 House seats, possibly more depending on the final outcome of petition reviews.

Voters also will be deciding nominees for eight statewide offices, including three in which unexpected events led Gov. Doug Burgum to appoint officeholders earlier this year -- attorney general, tax commissioner and Public Service Commission. Those officials will need to win election in November to continue serving beyond 2022.

Democrats have struggled to recruit candidates for the Legislature and statewide offices -- going without contenders for secretary of state and tax commissioner at their endorsing convention last month.

Absentee ballots for the June election will be available to all North Dakota voters beginning May 5. The primary ballot allows voters to select candidates from only one party.

Republicans control the House of Representatives 80-14 and the Senate 40-7.

Legislative races also include four new House subdistricts in areas of two tribal nations.

The June primary will reduce candidates in races with more contenders than there are seats. Some Republican House races have four or five candidates jostling for two slots on the November ballot. Additional, each party in each district can put forth one Senate candidate for November.

The following is a list of statewide candidates and Bismarck-area legislative candidates approved for the June election as of 5 p.m. Monday:

Agriculture commissioner

Fintan Dooley, Democratic-NPL

Doug Goehring, Republican

Attorney general

Timothy Lamb, D

Drew Wrigley, R

Secretary of state

Michael Howe, R

Marvin Lepp, R

Jeffrey Powell, D

Tax Commissioner

Brian Kroshus, R

Public Service Commission, 2 seats

Julie Fedorchak (6 years), R

Melanie Moniz (6 years), D

Trygve Hammer (4 years), D

Sheri Haugen-Hoffart (4 years), R

U.S. House

Kelly Armstrong, R

Mark Haugen, D

U.S. Senate

Katrina Christiansen, D

John Hoeven, R

Michael Steele, D

Supreme Court

Daniel Crothers (nonpartisan)

District 7 Senate

Michelle Axtman, R

District 7 House

Jason Dockter R,

Matthew Heilman, R

Retha Mattern, R

District 8 Senate

Jeff Magrum, R

District 8 House

SuAnn Olson, R

Brandon Prichard, R

District 31 Senate

Donald Schaible, R

District 31 House

Mike Faith, D

Dawson Holle, R

Karen Rohr, R

Jim Schmidt, R

District 33 Senate

Keith Boehm, R

Jessica Unruh Bell, R

District 33 House

Jeff Delzer, R

Anna Novak, R

Mark Pierce, R

Bill Tveit, R

District 35 Senate

Sean Cleary, R

Ryan Eckroth, R

Tracy Potter, D

District 35 House

Karen Karls, R

Bob Martinson, R

Don Morrison, D

Kris Mount, D

District 47 Senate

Mike Dwyer, R

District 47 House

Lawrence Klemin, R

Mike Motschenbacher, R

Kevin Strege, R

Dean Summers, R

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.