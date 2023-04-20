A natural gas processing company formed by Marathon Petroleum Corp. has settled federal government claims that it violated the Clean Air Act at stations in North Dakota and two other states.

MPLX, a limited partnership based in Findlay, Ohio, has agreed to strengthen air pollution controls at seven natural gas processing plants and three compressor stations in North Dakota, Wyoming, and the Uintah and Ouray Reservation in Utah. They include the Belfield, Robinson Lake and Stanley gas plants in North Dakota. The company also will plug four abandoned wells in North Dakota.

The improvements are valued by the U.S. Justice Department and the Environmental Protection Agency at $4.5 million. The company also will pay civil penalties of about $1.6 million to the U.S., $325,200 to North Dakota and $116,700 to Wyoming.

The upgrades will reduce ozone-producing air pollution by an estimated 95 tons per year and greenhouse gases by an estimated 3,850 tons per year. Ozone can damage the tissues of the respiratory tract in people, causing inflammation and irritation, and result in symptoms such as coughing, chest tightness and worsening of asthma symptoms, according to EPA. It also damages crops and forests.

Greenhouses gases contribute to climate change. EPA data shows that 3,850 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions is about the same as the annual emissions of four gas-powered vehicles.

MPLX does not admit any liability in the agreement it signed. The company in a statement to the Tribune said, "MPLX is pleased to have come to this agreement with the U.S. EPA to resolve these matters. Through the cooperative efforts to reach this consent decree, MPLX has agreed to certain enhancements in its operations at facilities located in Utah, North Dakota and Wyoming. These measures, many of which exceed existing regulatory requirements, are intended to enhance existing operations while simultaneously reducing emissions."

More information on the settlement is at bit.ly/3AehpMO.

The Clean Air Act settlement was among three that Justice and EPA announced Thursday. The other two involved different companies -- WES DJ Gathering LLC (formerly known as Kerr McGee Gathering), and The Williams Companies Inc. The companies will pay a combined $9.25 million in fines and make improvements at 25 gas processing plants and 91 compressor stations across 12 states and two tribal communities. The states of North Dakota, Alabama, Colorado, Louisiana, West Virginia and Wyoming also are settling claims in these cases.

“Today’s settlements will significantly reduce harmful emissions of ozone-forming pollution and greenhouse gases,” EPA Region 8 Administrator KC Becker said in a statement. “EPA will continue to hold companies accountable as we deliver cleaner air for communities across our region.”

The proposed settlement in federal court in Utah is subject to a 30-day public comment period and final court approval. Information on submitting comments is at https://www.justice.gov/enrd/consent-decrees.