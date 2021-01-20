Coal, ethanol industries seek sales tax exemption for carbon storage projects

“I believe we are going to be the first ones in the state to accomplish this,” Bachmeier said.

The other major carbon capture project in the works is Project Tundra at Minnkota Power Cooperative’s Milton R. Young Station. The project at the Oliver County coal-fired power plant is greater in scope than at the ethanol plants and will cost significantly more to build.

Basin Electric operates a carbon capture system at its Great Plains Synfuels Plant near Beulah. Much of the carbon dioxide is piped to Saskatchewan, where it’s used for enhanced oil recovery. The gas also is used by the beverage and food processing industry, as well as at water treatment plants.

Carbon capture is a hot topic in North Dakota as the ethanol industry eyes markets in places such as California that value cleaner fuels. The coal industry sees it as a way to address its carbon emissions in a nation where the public, politicians and policymakers are increasingly demanding action on climate change.

No one opposed the bill, and the Senate Finance and Taxation Committee voted 7-0 Wednesday to endorse it. The measure next goes to the full Senate for a vote.