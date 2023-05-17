The federal government is providing $38.1 million for a carbon capture project that could be key to the long-term future of North Dakota's largest coal-fired power plant.

The federal Energy Department on Wednesday announced it is giving the money to the University of North Dakota’s Energy & Environmental Research Center in Grand Forks. The EERC is working with Bismarck-based Rainbow Energy Marketing Corp. to develop a system to capture climate-warming CO2 emissions at Coal Creek Station power plant in central North Dakota's McLean County.

The money is through the Energy Department's CarbonSAFE initiative, which aims to support the development of commercial-scale CO2 storage facilities. The EERC funding is part of $251 million being doled out to 12 projects in seven states that focus on CO2 transportation and storage infrastructure.

“Less pollution, cleaner air and more jobs are the upshots of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda,” federal Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a statement. “Thanks to historic clean energy investments, DOE is building out the infrastructure needed to slash harmful carbon pollution from industry and the power sector, revitalize local economies, and unlock enormous public health benefits.”

Rainbow Energy in 2022 bought Coal Creek and the transmission line that carries electricity 436 miles across North Dakota into Minnesota from the Minnesota-based Great River Energy power cooperative, which had planned to shutter the plant mired in financial woes due to competition from natural gas and renewables.

Carbon capture technology at Coal Creek would use a significant amount of electricity, freeing up space on the transmission line for power generated by the planned Discovery Wind farm nearby -- electricity which is to be sold to GRE. Apex Clean Energy is developing the 400-megawatt project that it says could power to 144,000 homes, and hopes to have it operating by 2025.

Officials with Rainbow and the EERC didn't immediately respond Wednesday to Tribune requests for comment on the Energy Department money.

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions from coal- and gas-fired power plants is a key component of the Biden administration's efforts to address climate change. The Environmental Protection Agency last week proposed new limits on emissions from existing power plants, which generate about 25% of U.S. greenhouse gas pollution, The Associated Press reported. Almost all coal plants would have to cut or capture nearly all of their CO2 emissions by 2038, or shut down.

Industry groups say the proposal is government overreach. North Dakota leaders also have bashed the proposed standards, with state Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms suggesting the state is likely to challenge the rules if they take effect.

U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., accused the Biden administration of ignoring U.S. Supreme Court precedent set last year in a case that limited how the nation's main anti-air pollution law can be used to reduce CO2 emissions from power plants. Justices said the Clean Air Act doesn't give EPA broad authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants that contribute to global warming.

Hoeven, a member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, and Cramer, a member of the Environment and Public Works Committee, on Wednesday both praised the $38 million award for the Coal Creek project.

“North Dakota is leading the way in (carbon capture), and this more than $38 million award for EERC and Coal Creek Station is the latest in our efforts to keep moving the development and commercially viable implementation of this critical energy technology forward,” Hoeven said in a statement, adding "This is about the future of U.S. energy security and the reliability of the grid, and it’s why we’ve been advancing these priorities in North Dakota for 15 years.”

North Dakota leaders see carbon capture as a way to maintain the state's coal industry. The EERC in late 2021 secured a $7 million grant through the state’s Clean Sustainable Energy Authority to help fund a feasibility study for the Coal Creek carbon capture system.

Critics of the emerging carbon capture technology say it is unproven and expensive, and question whether it's a realistic solution. Some projects attempting to use the technology at coal plants have faced larger-than-expected costs and technical problems. The Dakota Resource Council has called the technology "risky." Several GRE co-op members have expressed concerns about the financial viability of Coal Creek's carbon capture plans.

(Check back for updates.)