Cigar bar bill heats up at Capitol; Bismarck Tobacco Free Coalition opposes legislation

With the bill requiring lounges to have a humidor and ventilation system, Ruby said he is hopeful that the bill will have good support and do well on the Senate floor.

However, those opposing the bill say ventilation alone is not enough since air cleaning systems cannot remove the smaller particles found in secondhand smoke.

“That’s an opinion that comes from the U.S. surgeon general and the World Health Organization,” Nelson said. “They’ve all very much taken a stance that ventilation doesn't protect people from secondhand smoke.”

Ruby said the bill is not a slippery slope and that he has no intention of permitting more smoking in the future. Since it is a legal product, he said, it should be up to individuals to decide whether they want to take that risk.

“Nobody is denying that cigars are a risk just like any tobacco product, but so is alcohol and fatty foods,” Ruby said. “Our risks are numerous, and people have a right to decide which ones they want to accept and be involved with. I think we’ve addressed all of the concerns that most people would have other than that they just don't want people smoking anything. We might just have to agree to disagree on that point.”