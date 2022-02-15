Child Care Assistance Program increases qualifying income level

North Dakota's Department of Human Services has changed the qualifying income level for the state’s Child Care Assistance Program from 60% of the state median income to 85%.

The program aims to help parents pay for the child care they need while they work, interview for jobs, or attend school or training.

Under the new income criteria made possible by federal coronavirus aid, a family of three with a household income of $6,193 a month can qualify. Previously, the qualifying monthly income for a household that size was $4,372.

The amount of assistance provided varies by household and is based on the age of the child, type of licensed child care setting, and whether care is provided on a full-time or part-time basis, according to Program Administrator Emily Kerns. From July to December 2021, the program served an average of 3,075 children per month and paid on average $715 per child, per month.

Families can apply for child care assistance online at www.applyforhelp.nd.gov or at a local human service zone office. Family co-payments will be required once the additional federal funding ends.

More details can be found at www.nd.gov/dhs/services/financialhelp/childcare.html.

