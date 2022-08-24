Changes eyed for North Dakota state agency leasing process after cost overrun

North Dakota's Office of Management and Budget might seek changes to state agencies' leasing and construction management practices after the previous attorney general incurred a $1.8 million building construction cost overrun last year.

The Legislature's interim Government Administration Committee, tasked to investigate the overrun, heard testimony Wednesday on how the problem occurred and what state government officials have done in response.

The committee did not make any motions regarding the issue and later adjourned for the Legislature's interim period. The Legislature is to convene in January.

The overrun occurred under late Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, who died Jan. 28.

New Attorney General Drew Wrigley in June disclosed the overage to the Legislature's Budget Section in the interest of transparency. The Attorney General's Office last year used $1.4 million from its 2019-21 budget and rolled the remaining $400,000 into a new rental rate of the lease to cover the overrun.

The Attorney General's Office leased the Stealth Properties building at 1720 Burlington Drive in south Bismarck to house its numerous divisions. The building's property manager has said the "build-to-suit" project was punctuated by coronavirus pandemic delays, overages and change orders.

OMB Director Joe Morrissette and state Facilities Management Director John Boyle told lawmakers OMB is planning proposals for the 2023 Legislature, including one related to administration of leases.

Boyle, who reviews state agency leases to ensure rents are within market rents throughout the state, said one option might be to hire a lease administrator or construction manager within OMB "to alleviate this from occurring in the future."

"I think we could really assist other agencies who are in this situation going forward," Boyle said.

OMB also is working with its attorney to explore potential changes to state law to "put some teeth in there to make sure that we can centralize things and ... be kind of a gatekeeper on some of those things," Morrissette said.

Lawmakers also heard from Deputy Attorney General Claire Ness and Parkway Property Management Owner C.J. Schorsch.

Ness said the Attorney General's Office has been negotiating the lease with Schorsch for provisions not included from a template lease for state agencies, and for information related to lease payments. A finalized amendment is nearly done, she said.

Schorsch said the scope and number of change orders on the project did not surprise him.

"I don't think there was anything that was exorbitant, and they're using everything every day, too. It's not like it just sits in the corner and they're not using the space," he said.

Some committee members requested further information on the building lease and on the deletion of Stenehjem's and former Chief Deputy Attorney General Troy Seibel's email accounts, directed by Stenehjem's spokeswoman, Liz Brocker.

A Tribune records request uncovered Brocker's direction to delete Stenehjem's email account the day after he died. Brocker resigned in July.

The Legislative Audit & Fiscal Review Committee met June 29 and voted unanimously to direct State Auditor Josh Gallion to work with the Attorney General's Office to gather and review documentation and other information related to the lease agreement and remodeling and construction of the building, and report back in September.

Seibel has said he notified the attorney general's finance department as soon as he first learned of the total cost overrun in May or June 2021, an overage he attributed to unforeseen material costs due to supply shortages.

Wrigley has said Stenehjem and Seibel were told of the issue in January 2021 but didn't inform budget staff until June 2021. Seibel disputes they sat on the information.