Censures of North Dakota Republican lawmakers follow Luke Simons' expulsion

"Apparently there's movement across the state that the Republicans are not following the state platform and that we should adhere more closely," he said, adding, "I certainly believe that somewhere in people's minds there was the Luke Simons expulsion, and there is still those who believe that he was not given due process."

Nelson said the censures are "a direct impact" of Simons' expulsion, which he supported.

"I just point out that none of us wanted to do that," Nelson said. "We get accused of celebrating this. There was nothing to celebrate with that. As a colleague, that was one of the hardest, hardest things I've ever had to do, but it was deserved."

Weisz said he was "fairly disappointed" by his censure because he's represented his district well in his 25 years in office.

"It really revolves around the expulsion," he said.

Kiefert said the people who supported his censure in District 24 for voting to expel Simons are Libertarians "masquerading" as Republicans.

"Who could support someone that is abusing and harassing young women at the Capitol? Who stands for that? Who supports that?" he said.