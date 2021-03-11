Carbon storage tax exemption bill passes Legislature

The North Dakota Legislature has passed a bill exempting carbon dioxide stored underground from sales tax.

A similar exemption already is in place if the carbon dioxide is injected into old oil fields to boost production, a process known as “enhanced oil recovery.” But several carbon capture projects in the works in North Dakota at coal and ethanol plants seek to store the gas permanently underground far from the oil patch.

The greenhouse gas would form plumes in rock formations deep below the earth's surface and stay buried there, rather than be released into the air where it would contribute to global warming.

The House passed the measure, Senate Bill 2152, with a vote of 90-1 on Thursday. The Senate approved it unanimously in January.

The bill, whose primary sponsor is Sen. Jessica Bell, R-Beulah, now heads to Gov. Doug Burgum.

