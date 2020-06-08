Carbon storage study for ethanol plant draws support amid funding question

Wade Boeshans, a council member and head of BNI Coal, said the idea behind establishing the funding source was to bring technologies from the lab into the field while remaining “energy industry agnostic.” The Legislature designated the funding in 2017 and tasked the existing Lignite Research Council with administering it rather than creating a new research arm under the Industrial Commission, he said.

Zueger said the results of the study will help Blue Flint make “a go or no-go decision for this project” and help others considering carbon capture in the area assess their options.

“This is development data at this point. It’s not construction,” he said, adding that he could see how a payback provision might make more sense if Blue Flint were looking to use the money to build the carbon capture and storage system.

Council member and Public Service Commissioner Randy Christmann first proposed the payback condition and said he still preferred it but would support funding the project without it as well.