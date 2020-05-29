Carbon capture at Coal Creek, ethanol plant a hot topic before regulators

The ongoing uncertainty surrounding Coal Creek Station played out during a North Dakota Industrial Commission meeting Friday, where regulators contemplated the future of the facility and the implications of its closure for an ethanol plant next door.
Great River Energy announced earlier this month that it plans to close Coal Creek in 2022 after years of financial trouble at the McLean County facility, which is the largest coal-fired power plant in North Dakota.
State officials say they want to try to find a new owner. If that task were successful, it could involve a project to capture the facility’s carbon emissions and store them underground. Such an effort is already in the works at the adjacent Blue Flint Ethanol, but a debate lingers about whether the project should advance with the help of coal research dollars if Coal Creek ultimately closes.
A carbon capture system could be feasible for one of Coal Creek’s two units, said John Weeda, director of the North Dakota Transmission Authority. He told regulators that each unit has a capacity of generating 550 megawatts of electricity, and they can be operated independently of each other.
“When you talk to potential people who could get involved in future operations, they point out that putting 1,000 megawatts into anyone’s portfolio or into the market is a big deal,” he said. “Their vision is that maybe we could keep one unit going.”
A carbon capture system would use about 30% of the plant’s output to operate, with the rest of the power going into the electric grid, Weeda said.
“That to me seems like the most likely scenario,” he said.
GRE estimates a carbon capture system could result in a 22% or greater return on investment if the facility makes use of a federal tax credit, said Mike Holmes, vice president of research and development for the Lignite Energy Council, a trade group for the state’s lignite coal industry.
Research into carbon capture is underway at the Red Trail Energy ethanol plant in Richardton and at Minnkota Power Cooperative’s Milton R. Young Station near Center. At a coal-fired power plant, such a system involves removing carbon dioxide from the facility’s exhaust gas, then injecting it underground for permanent storage. Carbon dioxide is a greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change.
Just a few commercial-scale carbon capture systems exist around the world, and a single project could cost $1 billion or more.
GRE planned to pursue research on the potential for carbon capture at Coal Creek, even securing a $4.2-million grant through the Industrial Commission late last year. The company ultimately did not accept the funds and abandoned the study when it decided to close the plant.
The company on Friday told the Tribune that after an initial assessment, the project “would not sufficiently overcome the economic concerns at the plant under GRE ownership.”
GRE leaders said earlier this month that they sought to essentially give the plant away to a new owner rather than close it, but they could find no takers.
Ethanol plant project
Meanwhile, the Industrial Commission is weighing whether to issue a nearly $3.4-million grant to Midwest AgEnergy Group, the operator of Blue Flint Ethanol, to pursue further study of a carbon capture and storage project.
Blue Flint’s operations rely on water and steam from Coal Creek. The company is looking for an alternative source of power and water to keep the ethanol plant running. Another Midwest AgEnergy facility near Jamestown is transitioning to run on natural gas.
The three members of the Industrial Commission indicated Friday that they want to approve the grant money, which requires that the company put up matching funds. But the Lignite Research Council, an arm of the commission, is recommending a condition: that the money be paid back if the project successfully leads to a carbon capture system and the ethanol plant no longer relies on coal down the road.
The potential grant money stems from the Lignite Research Fund, which typically goes toward research efforts involving coal. The fund is fed by coal taxes, as well as money from oil and gas development.
Of the 17 research council members who voted on the condition to repay the money, 12 supported it.
“I don’t know that there’s a perfect answer for it,” said Jason Bohrer, president and CEO of the Lignite Energy Council.
He was among the 12 who voted for the condition.
“I’m fairly comfortable with this project as a lignite project, but it ultimately moves away from lignite, and I don’t know how I feel about it,” he said.
Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, a commission member, sought to approve the funding Friday without the condition attached.
“It just feels like there’s too much meddling going on here,” he said.
The Industrial Commission ultimately tabled the proposal and plans to consider it again at a future meeting once regulators can get more information from the research council and ethanol plant operator.
“We’ve supported this kind of research for years here, and I don’t want to see it come to an end,” said Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, a commission member.
Stenehjem said he wanted to know whether the research council would support the project without the repayment condition. Bohrer said he thought the group would.
“It’s a good project,” Bohrer said. “You just have this one curveball thrown at you.”
Gov. Doug Burgum, who chairs the commission, noted that there could be “synergies” between carbon capture at Blue Flint and efforts to save Coal Creek, given that similar technology is being discussed as an option if the coal plant were to find a new owner.
Stenehjem also wanted to know whether the repayment condition would prevent Midwest AgEnergy from moving forward with the project.
Midwest AgEnergy CEO Jeff Zueger, who did not take part in the meeting, told the Tribune in an email that he is “not prepared at this time to answer the question.”
“We hope to work with the Lignite Research Council and the North Dakota Industrial Commission to advance this exciting project without the ‘claw back’ provision as that provision is clearly outside of our control and once the data is shared, it cannot be retracted,” he said.
Zueger added that the project, which involves drilling a well near the facility to learn more about the rock layers where the carbon dioxide might be stored, will provide “high value information.”
“There is a scarcity of information on the geology in that area of the state and this project will provide valuable information that could advance many potential projects and provide opportunity for existing assets and resources in that area,” he said.
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.
