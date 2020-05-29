Carbon capture at Coal Creek, ethanol plant a hot topic before regulators

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The ongoing uncertainty surrounding Coal Creek Station played out during a North Dakota Industrial Commission meeting Friday, where regulators contemplated the future of the facility and the implications of its closure for an ethanol plant next door.

Great River Energy announced earlier this month that it plans to close Coal Creek in 2022 after years of financial trouble at the McLean County facility, which is the largest coal-fired power plant in North Dakota.

State officials say they want to try to find a new owner. If that task were successful, it could involve a project to capture the facility’s carbon emissions and store them underground. Such an effort is already in the works at the adjacent Blue Flint Ethanol, but a debate lingers about whether the project should advance with the help of coal research dollars if Coal Creek ultimately closes.

A carbon capture system could be feasible for one of Coal Creek’s two units, said John Weeda, director of the North Dakota Transmission Authority. He told regulators that each unit has a capacity of generating 550 megawatts of electricity, and they can be operated independently of each other.