Cara Mund announces bid for Congress as independent

Bismarck native and former Miss America Cara Mund has announced a bid to be the first woman from North Dakota to serve in the U.S. House.

Mund on Saturday announced that she will begin gathering the 1,000 signatures she needs to run for Congress as an independent. She said she chose Saturday for her announcement because it was the 57th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which outlawed discriminatory obstacles to voting.

“I am so proud to be a North Dakotan,” Mund said in a statement. “It would be an honor and a privilege to represent the people of our state in Congress. I am ready to get to work and look forward to putting North Dakotans first.”

Incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong and Democrat Mark Haugen also are on the November general election ballot.

Mund in 2018 became North Dakota's first national crown winner. She has said her time as Miss America cemented her determination to be involved in public service and her desire to pursue a legal education. She graduated last spring from Harvard law school. She said at the time it was "the launching pad for what I hope to accomplish next.”

Mund has served as the National Goodwill Ambassador for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, and has worked with the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the United Service Organizations.

In the last few weeks of her reign as Miss America, she drew national attention for criticizing the Miss America Organization, claiming she had been bullied and silenced by leadership. Board Chairwoman Gretchen Carlson later resigned.