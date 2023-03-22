State lawmakers, elected officials, lobbyists and members of the media will square off in an annual basketball competition at the Capitol on Thursday.

The Capitol Classic Basketball Shoot-out has been held the past 17 legislative sessions, according to the Secretary of State office. It aims to raise awareness and funding for Special Olympics of North Dakota.

The event is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Capitol's Memorial Hall. The good-natured competition features eight teams in a shoot-out. It's free and open to the public.