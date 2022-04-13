Candidates finalized for North Dakota June election; GOP primary contests loom large

The June primary will reduce candidates in races with more contenders than there are seats. Some Republican House races have four or five candidates jostling for two slots on the November ballot. Additionally, each party in each district can put forth one Senate candidate for November.

The June election will have a major impact on determining the flavor of the Republican-controlled Legislature, which will see several new leaders next year due to high-profile retirements and departures.

GOP primary races include seven Senate seats and 20 House seats with more candidates than slots for November.

A number of GOP races pit longtime lawmakers against newcomers. Several candidates, including some incumbents, defied party endorsements of other Republicans and gathered signatures to make the primary ballot, where they will face off against the endorsed candidates.

Democrats have struggled to recruit candidates, going without ones for state tax commissioner and more than half the legislative seats on the ballot.

Republicans control the Senate 40-7 and the House of Representatives 80-14.

Absentee ballots for the June election will be available to all North Dakota voters beginning May 5. The primary ballot allows voters to select candidates from only one party.

Candidates include:

Agriculture commissioner

Fintan Dooley, Democratic-NPL

Doug Goehring, Republican

Attorney general

Timothy Lamb, D

Drew Wrigley, R

Secretary of state

Michael Howe, R

Marvin Lepp, R

Jeffrey Powell, D

Tax Commissioner

Brian Kroshus, R

Public Service Commission, 2 seats

Julie Fedorchak (6 years), R

Melanie Moniz (6 years), D

Trygve Hammer (4 years), D

Sheri Haugen-Hoffart (4 years), R

U.S. House

Kelly Armstrong, R

Mark Haugen, D

U.S. Senate

Katrina Christiansen, D

John Hoeven, R

Riley Kuntz, R

Michael Steele, D

Supreme Court

Daniel Crothers (nonpartisan)

District 7 Senate

Michelle Axtman, R

District 7 House

Jason Dockter R,

Matthew Heilman, R

Retha Mattern, R

District 8 Senate

Jeff Magrum, R

Dave Nehring, R

District 8 House

Mike Berg, R

Scott McCarthy, R

SuAnn Olson, R

Brandon Prichard, R

District 31 Senate

Donald Schaible, R

District 31 House

Mike Faith, D

Dawson Holle, R

Karen Rohr, R

Jim Schmidt, R

District 33 Senate

Keith Boehm, R

Jessica Unruh Bell, R

District 33 House

Jeff Delzer, R

Anna Novak, R

Mark Pierce, R

Bill Tveit, R

Andy Zachmeier, R

District 35 Senate

Sean Cleary, R

Ryan Eckroth, R

Tracy Potter, D

District 35 House

Karen Karls, R

Bob Martinson, R

Don Morrison, D

Kris Mount, D

District 47 Senate

Mike Dwyer, R

District 47 House