Candidates finalized for North Dakota June election; GOP primary contests loom large

Candidates are set for North Dakota's June election, when Republican voters around the state will determine who advances to November from more than 25 contested legislative races.
The filing deadline was Monday for the June 14 election, with the secretary of state's office completing candidate petition reviews Wednesday.
Final additions include a second Republican U.S. Senate candidate and a handful of Bismarck-area legislative candidates.
Eight statewide offices and 98 seats in the Legislature are on the ballot; the latter being more than usual due to decennial redistricting.
Political observers say the Republican primary will be one to watch given the fissure in the supermajority GOP between ultraconservative and establishment Republicans, which was on display at the party's state convention earlier this month, notably during a battle for the U.S. Senate endorsement.
Republicans have 123 legislative candidates; Democrats have 45.
The June primary will reduce candidates in races with more contenders than there are seats. Some Republican House races have four or five candidates jostling for two slots on the November ballot. Additionally, each party in each district can put forth one Senate candidate for November.
The June election will have a major impact on determining the flavor of the Republican-controlled Legislature, which will see several new leaders next year due to high-profile retirements and departures.
GOP primary races include seven Senate seats and 20 House seats with more candidates than slots for November.
A number of GOP races pit longtime lawmakers against newcomers. Several candidates, including some incumbents, defied party endorsements of other Republicans and gathered signatures to make the primary ballot, where they will face off against the endorsed candidates.
Democrats have struggled to recruit candidates, going without ones for state tax commissioner and more than half the legislative seats on the ballot.
Republicans control the Senate 40-7 and the House of Representatives 80-14.
Absentee ballots for the June election will be available to all North Dakota voters beginning May 5. The primary ballot allows voters to select candidates from only one party.
Candidates include:
Agriculture commissioner
- Fintan Dooley, Democratic-NPL
- Doug Goehring, Republican
Attorney general
- Timothy Lamb, D
- Drew Wrigley, R
Secretary of state
- Michael Howe, R
- Marvin Lepp, R
- Jeffrey Powell, D
Tax Commissioner
- Brian Kroshus, R
Public Service Commission, 2 seats
- Julie Fedorchak (6 years), R
- Melanie Moniz (6 years), D
- Trygve Hammer (4 years), D
- Sheri Haugen-Hoffart (4 years), R
U.S. House
- Kelly Armstrong, R
- Mark Haugen, D
U.S. Senate
- Katrina Christiansen, D
- John Hoeven, R
- Riley Kuntz, R
- Michael Steele, D
Supreme Court
- Daniel Crothers (nonpartisan)
District 7 Senate
- Michelle Axtman, R
District 7 House
- Jason Dockter R,
- Matthew Heilman, R
- Retha Mattern, R
District 8 Senate
- Jeff Magrum, R
- Dave Nehring, R
District 8 House
- Mike Berg, R
- Scott McCarthy, R
- SuAnn Olson, R
- Brandon Prichard, R
District 31 Senate
- Donald Schaible, R
District 31 House
- Mike Faith, D
- Dawson Holle, R
- Karen Rohr, R
- Jim Schmidt, R
District 33 Senate
- Keith Boehm, R
- Jessica Unruh Bell, R
District 33 House
- Jeff Delzer, R
- Anna Novak, R
- Mark Pierce, R
- Bill Tveit, R
- Andy Zachmeier, R
District 35 Senate
- Sean Cleary, R
- Ryan Eckroth, R
- Tracy Potter, D
District 35 House
- Karen Karls, R
- Bob Martinson, R
- Don Morrison, D
- Kris Mount, D
District 47 Senate
- Mike Dwyer, R
District 47 House
- Lawrence Klemin, R
- Mike Motschenbacher, R
- Kevin Strege, R
- Dean Summers, R
