Candidates adapt to socially distanced campaigning

Democrat Kyle Thorson, challenging incumbent Republican Sen. Scott Meyer in District 18 in Grand Forks, has used Zoom as a new way of connecting with voters in addition to making phone calls and using social media. Thorson uses Zoom not only to meet with his campaign team and see people face to face, but also participates in events like a small business forum to talk about business owners’ needs during the pandemic.

“I think the other piece that I'm kind of missing myself that is a fun part about elections is being able to get together with people who care about the same issues as you and really are excited to work to make the community a better place,” Thorson said. “You can do that a little by Zoom, but the energy level, you know, that feeling of being in a room with people who are excited, I've been missing that a little bit.”

For some, finding ways to make contact in-person while staying safe has been a priority. Republican Curt Kreun, the incumbent senator in District 42 in Grand Forks, said he hopes to do some door-knocking this fall. He plans to bring a mask with him and will wear it depending on the comfort level of his constituents.