Candidates adapt to socially distanced campaigning

Jay Elkin says he wanted to run for public office as a way of helping and serving his community.
A Republican from Taylor, Elkin was first elected as a county commissioner in Stark County in 2008. Now, he’s running for his second term as a state senator for District 36.
“I love helping people. And I especially love helping people from my area,” Elkin said.
But as the coronavirus continues to spread across the country, Elkin and other candidates in North Dakota’s 2020 state races are being forced to alter their campaigning methods, taking away from face-to-face contact with constituents.
For Elkin, this meant reaching out to voters through local newspapers and mailing information about his campaign. He said that cost more than knocking on doors, and it caused him to lose in-person contacts where constituents could share their concerns with him.
“I'd rather meet with people face to face and I believe that -- I'm hoping that -- we can do that come this fall,” Elkin said. “It just makes it easier. It's cleaner, it’s cheaper, and then I get to see the people. And that's what I want.”
Other candidates said phone calling has been vital to their campaign while practicing social distancing. Terri Hedman, a Democrat running in Senate District 46 in Fargo, said she looks forward to meet-and-greets when campaigning, but she has relied on calling constituents this election season.
Democrat Kyle Thorson, challenging incumbent Republican Sen. Scott Meyer in District 18 in Grand Forks, has used Zoom as a new way of connecting with voters in addition to making phone calls and using social media. Thorson uses Zoom not only to meet with his campaign team and see people face to face, but also participates in events like a small business forum to talk about business owners’ needs during the pandemic.
“I think the other piece that I'm kind of missing myself that is a fun part about elections is being able to get together with people who care about the same issues as you and really are excited to work to make the community a better place,” Thorson said. “You can do that a little by Zoom, but the energy level, you know, that feeling of being in a room with people who are excited, I've been missing that a little bit.”
For some, finding ways to make contact in-person while staying safe has been a priority. Republican Curt Kreun, the incumbent senator in District 42 in Grand Forks, said he hopes to do some door-knocking this fall. He plans to bring a mask with him and will wear it depending on the comfort level of his constituents.
Kreun said his campaign is trying to use similar strategies as in previous years, but will likely use some, such as social media, more than others, depending on the pandemic. He said he hopes to still have face-to-face interaction with voters so as not to lose passionate conversations he could have with his constituents when door knocking or participating in forums.
Kreun’s opponent, Democrat Melissa Gjellstad, also plans to have safe in-person interaction with voters. She said she’s attended gatherings in peoples’ yards, consisting of 10 to 12 attendees, and has hosted small meet and greets in local parks. Those attending wear masks and practice social distancing during the events, and some constituents sew masks to sell during the events.
“I feel like in the alternate ways that we've been finding, it's still a way to hear that consistent voter message of what things folks are interested in,” Gjellstad said. “It's healthcare, it's education, it's infrastructure and COVID preparedness. And that message is coming through loud and clear in every avenue that we're using.”
For Elkin, Election Day will be a way to bring the community together after months apart. He said while many will choose to vote by absentee ballot, he does not believe the pandemic will cause a drop in voter turnout this November.
Gjellstad said she has seen a large passion for issues around the pandemic and beyond from her community during her campaign so far, and believes with clear messaging on how to vote this year, constituents will turn out as normal.
“I mean, people are really engaged in topics right now, in issues that matter most to them, so I think that will be a driver to help folks get out and elect leaders that they believe will do right by them,” Gjellstad said.
