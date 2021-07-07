California state-funded visits to North Dakota, now banned, appear to be few, far between

The California state law has exemptions for some trips, such as travel needed to enforce California law and to honor contracts signed before the states were added to the list. Travel to conferences or out-of-state training are examples of trips that can be blocked, according to The Associated Press.

It’s unclear what effect California’s travel ban will have, the AP reported. Bonta did not have information about how many state agencies have stopped sending state employees to the states on the list or the financial impact of California's travel ban on those states.

The Tribune's inquiries found only some memories of California visits to North Dakota in recent years.

California lawmakers met with a North Dakota interim legislative committee circa mid-2012 to learn about the Legacy Fund oil tax savings account and to tour the Bakken oil field.

"They came up here, and I think they spent two or three days here," said Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson. "That is the only time I remember we had anything to do with California."

Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms recalled that a California state employee attended the 2019 Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission meeting in Medora.

As part of an agreement in 2018 for expediting beehive inspections, California and North Dakota state agriculture inspectors went to each other's states for training, Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said.

"That's the only thing we have going with them," he said.

North Dakota and California are the No. 1 and No. 3 honey-producing states, respectively.

The North Dakota University System has invited California faculty as presenters at professional development activities.

Details of those visits weren't immediately available without contacting all 11 universities and colleges, according to University System spokeswoman Billie Jo Lorius.

Various state officials and business group representatives said that during their time in office or to the best of their knowledge, they have never met with anyone from California in North Dakota.

"In my 28-plus years, I do not recall any state official from California ever visiting my office," Secretary of State Al Jaeger said.

Governor's spokesman Mike Kennedy said, "The Governor’s Office does not have any record of visits from any California state officials or agencies to North Dakota during the current administration." Gov. Doug Burgum has served since 2016.

Public Service Commission Chairwoman Julie Fedorchak said she's interacted somewhat with her California counterparts at national meetings, but "nothing substantial" and "not here."

"I’d be surprised if there is a lot of collaboration" between the states, she said.

Goehring, longtime agriculture commissioner, said he has relationships with all states, but some more than others, and it depends on the issues.

California and North Dakota, for example, established their agreement to speed inspections of beehives at California border checkpoints to avoid long hours, he said.

California banning state-funded travel to North Dakota "isn't going to hinder my relationship with California," he said, adding he has a good relationship with California Food and Agriculture Secretary Karen Ross.

"We'll continue to work together, and if people want to put up roadblocks and prevent some of that, well, that's their business, I guess," Goehring said.