California bans state-funded travel to North Dakota, citing new law as anti-LGBTQ

"This piece of legislation ... comes from national organizations who have a very extreme ideology, and they are attempting to blanket the country, really, with their extreme policies," she said. "They have legislative champions ... who are involved in their work, and really what they're doing is they have solutions in search of problems."

She said the bill was similar to university free speech legislation originating from the American Legislative Exchange Council, an organization of conservative state lawmakers.

Boschee, the top House Democrat, has for years pointed out bills perceived as discriminatory being unwelcoming to LGBTQ people. He called California's actions "an example of the negative impacts (of such bills) to our state and our economy."

"If I were visiting with the decision makers out of California about this, I would encourage them to think differently and not boycott the state but come to the state and support the LGBT community here," he said.

The California state law has exemptions for some trips, such as travel needed to enforce California law and to honor contracts signed before the states were added to the list. Travel to conferences or out-of-state training are examples of trips that can be blocked, according to The Associated Press.

It’s unclear what effect California’s travel ban will have, the AP reported. Bonta did not have information about how many state agencies have stopped sending state employees to the states on the list or the financial impact of California's travel ban on those states.

