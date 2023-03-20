A proposed Burleigh County ordinance would require companies building pipelines for hazardous liquids such as carbon dioxide to obtain a special permit and comply with other rules relating to setback distances, insurance, liability and other matters.

County commissioners on Monday got their first formal look at the proposal, which could get a vote next month following a public hearing. Commissioners acknowledged that an ordinance, if approved, is likely to draw a lawsuit from CO2 pipeline developer Summit Carbon Solutions.

“Anything we can do to improve the safety to the citizens, I’m willing to take a shot at it," Commissioner Brian Bitner said.

The proposed ordinance is similar to an early draft with a few notable exceptions. County planners substantially lowered the amount a company would have to pay for a permit, and they removed a provision to require private property owners who negotiate a property easement with a pipeline company to pay $300 to obtain a county permit due to the belief that it was not necessary, County Planning Director Mitch Flanagan said. They also lengthened some required setback distances, and restricted the ordinance to larger pipelines.

The proposed ordinance is one of two that emerged amid pushback from northern Burleigh County landowners to Summit's planned Midwest Carbon Express pipeline, which would cross the county to the north of Bismarck. The pipeline is to transport climate-warming CO2 emissions from dozens of ethanol plants in five Midwestern states to North Dakota’s Oliver County for permanent storage underground.

Some landowners worry about their safety should the pipeline rupture. Summit recently said it has a rupture plume model but has not shared it with landowners along the route. Federal regulators don't make that information public because pipelines could be a terrorism target. The proposed Burleigh ordinance would require a computer model report showing the blast zone, which Flanagan said is more specific than modeling for a plume that could be affected by factors such as wind and topography.

Summit touts the overall safety record of pipelines and notes that a CO2 pipeline has existed in western North Dakota for more than 20 years, transporting carbon dioxide from the Great Plains Synfuels Plant in Beulah to oil fields in Canada. Summit officials told commissioners earlier this month that CO2 pipelines are safe, and that federal regulation makes local ordinances unnecessary. Summit recently submitted to the county a lengthy risk analysis.

Bismarck-Burleigh Health Officer Dr. David Pengilly told commissioners in February that the risk to public safety from a carbon dioxide pipeline is no greater than that associated with other types of hazardous gases and pipelines, and that “There is no unacceptable risk to health, welfare and life safety for a CO2 pipeline.”

Commissioners earlier this month approved a public health statement that “expresses concern for the risk of hazardous liquid gas exposure to humans, the environment and livestock,” and approved a pipeline health and safety ordinance for all hazardous liquids, including CO2 and natural gas. It requires companies building such pipelines to submit emergency plans to local officials, provide educational materials to landowners, and provide an emergency action plan for approval by local emergency responders.

The second proposed ordinance would require a company to obtain a special use permit at a cost of $300 for any hazardous liquid pipeline with a pressure greater than 1,000 pounds per square inch and a diameter greater than 16 inches. The fee was changed from an early ordinance draft that called for $300 for each "affected person" -- ranging from landowners to lien holders to people leasing land. A company also would pay an annual fee of $117 per mile of pipeline or an amount equal to the current user fee assessed by federal regulators, whichever is greater.

The ordinance would establish numerous setback distances for such pipelines:

At least 10 miles from the extraterritorial line of an incorporated city, from certain electrical power infrastructure, and from a public drinking water treatment plant or wastewater treatment plant.

At least 4 miles from a a church, school, nursing home, long-term care facility or hospital.

At least 2 miles from a public park or public recreation area, and from any occupied structure.

At least a mile from a confined animal feeding operation, and from the ordinary high-water mark of the Missouri River, unless a nondevelopment flood plain permit is issued. Such a permit would allow for construction in a floodplain but "they likely won't need it," Flanagan said.

The county can't regulate the depth of a pipeline, but commissioners on Monday voted 4-0, with one member absent, to add a provision to the proposed ordinance setting the "level of cultivation" at a minimum of 4 ½ feet. A landowner and the company could agree to a greater depth.

"We can't tell them how deep to put the actual pipeline, but we can create a depth for cultivation as part of farming practice in North Dakota," Flanagan said.

The proposed ordinance would require a pipeline company to provide proof of liability insurance that also would cover the county, its employees, officers, agents and contractors. A company also would have to provide proof of construction bonding equal to the amount of construction costs in the county, according to Flanagan. The proposed ordinance states the bonding is needed "for the protection against disruptions or financial loss due to a contractor's failure to complete a project or failure to meet project specifications."

The ordinance stresses that construction of access roads and other infrastructure "shall, to the extent reasonably possible, not disrupt farming, agricultural operations or the landscape." A company would be required after construction to restore affected areas "to the condition that existed immediately before construction began," and it would be required to repair any damage to roads "to current (state) standards."

A company that takes a hazardous liquids pipeline out of service would have to give landowners the option of having the pipeline removed from their property.

The special permit process would include a public hearing.

Neither ordinance applies to existing pipelines.

The county does not have any authority to stop the pipeline altogether. The North Dakota Public Service Commission will permit the route of the project, and the state Industrial Commission will permit the CO2 disposal site. Summit must also comply with federal regulations.

The federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration is updating safety regulations for CO2 pipelines, including requirements related to emergency preparedness and response. The effort comes in the wake of a CO2 pipeline rupture in Satartia, Mississippi, in 2020, that prompted the evacuation of hundreds of people and sent dozens of people to the hospital. Summit maintains that by federal pipeline safety standards, only one person was injured.

The North Dakota PSC held the first of four public hearings on the Summit project last week in Bismarck. A list of future hearings is at bit.ly/3LCMXDe.