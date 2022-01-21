Burgum's State of the State rescheduled for Fargo Theatre

Gov. Doug Burgum's State of the State address has been rescheduled for next month in Fargo.

He will give the speech at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, at the Fargo Theatre, to be livestreamed online at governor.nd.gov.

The second-term Republican governor was to deliver his address this past Wednesday, but he postponed the speech due to laryngitis.

"The governor is feeling fine as his voice recovers," governor's spokesman Mike Nowatzki said Friday.

The event had originally been set for Festival Concert Hall at North Dakota State University in Fargo. The venue change is due to a scheduling conflict.

Past governors typically did not give the address in off-years of the biennial Legislature. Burgum did so in 2018 in Minot and in 2020 in Grand Forks.

His speech next month will be his third State of the State since January 2021. He spoke to the Legislature early last year and again in November during lawmakers' special session.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

