Burgum's political spending again targets top North Dakota lawmaker's seat

Gov. Doug Burgum's political spending is again targeting the seat of an influential North Dakota lawmaker.

The Dakota Leadership PAC, a political group run by former Burgum advisers to which the governor has given millions of his own money, is disseminating mail ads promoting two candidates running against longtime Rep. Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood, in the District 33 House Republican primary next month. Delzer believes Burgum has crossed a line.

The ad supports Anna Novak and Mark Pierce, two candidates in the five-way race for two slots on the November ballot for the legislative district that encompasses the heart of North Dakota's coal country.

Delzer is chairman of the powerful House Appropriations Committee. He and Burgum have tangled over budget issues. Both are Republicans.

In 2020, the Dakota Leadership PAC successfully targeted Delzer's seat in the primary. Republican House nominee David Andahl later died from COVID-19, but his name remained on the ballot and he won a seat, to which Republicans subsequently appointed Delzer.

Delzer and Rep. Bill Tveit, R-Hazen, are the party-endorsed candidates in this year's race. Novak, Pierce and Andy Zachmeier gathered petition signatures to make the primary ballot. Primary voters will determine political parties' nominees for the November general election, meaning three of the candidates won't advance.

Burgum has given $935,000 to the Dakota Leadership PAC so far this year. The wealthy former software executive gave more than $3.2 million to the group in 2020.

He has downplayed the donations as nothing unusual in politics, citing previous instances of executive branch officials and legislators supporting each other in elections. But some Republican Party leaders, including former Gov. Ed Schafer and former State Treasurer Kelly Schmidt, have viewed the Dakota Leadership PAC negatively.

Delzer on Thursday told the Tribune he'd prefer not "to get in the middle of it," but he added Burgum is "spending gobs of money again, whether it's to take myself and Bill Tveit out or to put (Novak and Pierce) in. I don't know what." Dakota Leadership ads have been on TV and radio, too, Delzer said.

"I respect everybody who's running in the district. I think it's wrong for the governor to be involved in district races the way he's being involved in them," he said. "I think it should be up to the citizens of the district (to be getting their information) from the candidates and not necessarily from an outside PAC funded by the executive branch, a separate branch of the state government."

Newspapers and local events are the best ways to access candidate information, Delzer said.

Dakota Leadership PAC Treasurer Nate Martindale and governor's spokesman Mike Nowatzki did not immediately respond to email inquiries for comment.

Novak and Pierce said they've had no involvement or contact with the Dakota Leadership PAC. They both have received mailings.

"I don't know them. I've never talked to them," Pierce said. "I also find out exactly when everybody else finds out what they're doing."

Novak said the Dakota Leadership PAC's support might be a result of her and Pierce's local advocacy for Coal Creek Station, the state's largest coal-fired power plant, which had been slated to close this year but was recently sold to a new owner and will continue to operate.

"I'm grateful for the support that I get," Novak said. She confirmed she and Pierce are running mates. The two run "Faces of North Dakota Coal," which advocates for coal jobs.

Novak said she is "not running to get anybody out of office. I'm running because I feel like I am the right leader that our district needs right now."

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

