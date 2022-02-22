Burgum's Mount Rushmore Presidents Day tweet draws mockery

Twitter users took North Dakota's governor to task for his Presidents Day tweet of Mount Rushmore -- which is in South Dakota.

"Happy Presidents' Day! #PresidentsDay," Gov. Doug Burgum tweeted Monday, using an image of the national memorial branded with the state's logo of "North Dakota, Be Legendary."

Burgum's tweet drew sarcastic and teasing comments.

"Hey I think that big ugly face rock is in South Dakota tho," @LaceyRGarrison tweeted.

"i get the dakotas confused too, doug. but you live there :(," @Little_rachie tweeted.

Other Twitter users wondered about North Dakota annexing or taking over South Dakota.

"If this is an endorsement of Mega Dakota, i'm down," @PolsAddict tweeted.

"You on notice @southdakota! If Russia can take Ukraine, North Dakota can take you!" tweeted @TeddyMeadowlark, referring to the crisis in Ukraine, where Russia has massed troops along the border.

North Dakota and South Dakota made up Dakota Territory until 1889, when President Benjamin Harrison granted them statehood.

Governor's spokesman Mike Nowatzki told the Tribune in an email, "It was Presidents Day. We used a photo of a national monument to presidents (as did every member of our congressional delegation). The post included our state brand, which we typically include on holiday posts ... That’s it."

@KareneRD linked to the webpage of western North Dakota's Theodore Roosevelt National Park in a comment to Burgum's tweet. Roosevelt ranched and hunted in the Medora-area Badlands in the 1880s before becoming president in 1901.

Burgum is known for sprinkling Roosevelt quotes in his public addresses, and has been a champion of the Roosevelt presidential library to be built near Medora.

Roosevelt is enshrined on Mount Rushmore, along with Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln.

"Mount Rushmore is just one of the many beautiful sights to experience in North Dakota!" @flickertailtime tweeted. "Fargo’s Statue of Liberty, Zion National Park and Yellowstone are a few others. Book your North Dakota vacation today! You won’t be disappointed!"

