Gov. Doug Burgum has rejected a bill addressing "patient choice" for health care services.

The governor on Thursday vetoed House Bill 1416 by Rep. Dwight Kiefert, R-Valley City. The bill is for "freedom of choice for health care services," and would prohibit health insurers, including Medicaid, from excluding certain health care providers.

Burgum said the bill targets only one health insurance plan offered in North Dakota -- Sanford Health Plan's Focused Network -- and would risk increasing costs for more than 13,000 people.

The bill if signed also would likely invite legal challenges based on a North Dakota constitutional prohibition on "special legislation" targeting one specific business or entity, according to Burgum.

He did suggest a joint legislative/executive branch task force with Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread "to build upon prior efforts and continue a comprehensive review of affordability, accessibility and quality of North Dakota's health systems" during the 2023-24 interim, for recommendations for the 2025 Legislature.

The state House of Representatives had passed the bill in a veto-proof 89-3 vote, but the Senate approved it more narrowly, 27-20.

It takes a thirds-vote of each house to override a veto, being 63 votes in the House and 32 in the Senate.

The veto is Burgum's fifth of the 2023 session.