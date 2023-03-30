Gov. Doug Burgum has rejected a bill that would raise North Dakota’s interstate highway speed limit to 80 mph.

Burgum on Thursday announced his veto of House Bill 1475 by Rep. Ben Koppelman, R-West Fargo. The bill had passed the House of Representatives in a veto-proof 65-29 vote, but it squeaked out of the Senate, 25-21, far shy of what’s needed to override a veto.

Burgum cited his administration’s Vision Zero initiative to reduce traffic deaths as a reason for his veto. North Dakota logged 98 crash deaths on roads in 2022, the lowest since 97 in 2002.

"Increasing the maximum speed limit on interstate highways increases both the risk of speed-related crashes and the potential severity of such crashes," Burgum wrote in a veto message to House Speaker Dennis Johnson, R-Devils Lake.

Burgum cited the deaths of 178 people in speed/aggressive driving-related crashes from 2017-21 in North Dakota, as well as speeding or traveling too fast for conditions being a factor in 30-40% of all fatal crashes in North Dakota each year.

The bill would raise the interstate highway speed limit from 75 mph to 80 mph. There are two interstates in North Dakota -- I-94 running east and west across the south, including through Bismarck-Mandan, and I-29 running north and south through the eastern Red River Valley.

Koppelman told the House last month that the state Department of Transportation would retain the ability to adjust the speed limit in areas of concern, such as curves and the scenic Badlands section near Medora, and could work with cities to determine the speed limit where interstates go through urban areas and the highway speeds are reduced. Koppelman has unsuccessfully proposed the bill three other times.

Koppelman called Burgum's veto "disappointing," especially on the day when the House was set to vote on a bill for primary seat belt enforcement, what he said will be "a close vote no matter which way it goes."

Burgum called a primary seat belt law "a reasonable and responsible means of mitigating the increased risk of a higher speed limit."

"In the absence of a primary seat belt law, I am unable to support the heightened risk of an increased speed limit on interstates," he wrote.

Koppelman said, "I believe if the primary seat belt bill passes, I believe we'll have a better chance of getting 80 mph through this session."

The House Transportation Committee also has "the opportunity to amend that language onto another bill," he added. Supporters also may try to rally votes in the Senate, where they need seven additional votes in favor of the bill to override Burgum's veto.

Neighboring Montana and South Dakota each has an 80 mph interstate highway speed limit.

Lawmakers have no specified time frame to consider overriding the veto, which would have to first be voted upon in the House.